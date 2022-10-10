Yaqui tribe member Charlie Hernandez of Sonora, Mexico, performs the Deer Dance at Saturday's Native American festival in Tombstone. The dance honors the white tail deer and the sacrifices it makes by giving its life for man's survival.
They may appear ominous, but these two Cha'Bii'Tu crown dancers are White Mountain Apaches performing a ceremonial dance at the third annual Native American Festival Saturday in Tombstone. The crown dance is preformed for healing and living in harmony.
Shelley Morningsong, a nationally renown singer, songwriter, flute player and author, gets a quick wardrobe check from her good friend Gloria Cloughley before starting her performance with Fabian Fontenelle Saturday.
Wearing a deer head, Charlie Hernandez creates the mood of a wild deer by using cautious, deliberate body movements as he performs the Deer Dance.
This Yaqui dance got its start in the northern Mexican state of Sonora and is performed in honor of the white tail deer for giving its life to hunters for man’s survival. Through the dance, Hernandez portrays a dramatic deer hunt, imitating a wild deer as it moves over the ground, free, athletic and graceful, while ever watchful.
In the end, the deer is faced with a band of hunters and a chase ensues. Armed with bows and arrows, the hunters prevail and Hernandez slowly sinks to the ground, enacting the end of the deer’s life.
The Deer Dance, or La Danza del Venado, is just one of several ceremonial dances performed at the Native American Festival in Tombstone on Saturday before a large crowd that filled the Shoot Out Arena.
The town’s third annual Native American Festival kicked off with a parade down Allen Street where dancers delighted hundreds of spectators with rhythmic music and powerful performances.
“Throughout the day, we had more than 1,500 people in Tombstone,” said Dan Valle, regional/international director of the Southeast Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and one of the event organizers. “We really appreciated being able to use the Shoot Out Arena for the festival’s venue this year. It was an ideal setting for our event, and we hope to continue using it for our future festivals.”
Co-hosted by SEAZHCC and Spotted Eagle Native Arts and Crafts, a Native American arts and crafts store located in Tombstone, the festival was emceed by highly acclaimed Hopi silversmith Steve LaRance, who grew up in the rural village of Moenkopi in Arizona. He is recognized as someone who has dedicated his life to preserving the cultural heritage of his people’s ancient songs and dances.
Saturday’s entertainment lineup included world champion hoop dancer Tony Duncan and his family, as well as the White Mountain Apaches’ Cha’Bii’Tu Crown Dance Group.
Internationally known Zuni/Omaha Fabian Fontenelle delivered his usual captivating display of ancient sacred songs and dancing, adorned in hand-crafted regalia.
Fontenelle’s performances are accompanied by his equally well-known wife, Shelley Morningsong, a Cheyenne award-winning singer, songwriter, flute player and author. Morningsong and Fontelle teamed up to perform a traditional Blanket Dance, which invites crowd participation.
“This festival is one of the best things that’s happened around here,” said Douglas resident Tom Jensen. “They’re very talented performers, the stories that accompany the dances are fascinating and I like seeing the young people who are involved. This is my second year and I plan to keep coming. It’s a fantastic cultural event. We have a big Douglas crowd here.”
The Azteca Dancers from Mexicayotl Academy of Nogales, Arizona, represented performers from 6 years old to teenagers.
A performance by Manford Plenty Hawk-Walks and Brian and Lairus Two Moons provided an explanation of Crow tribal traditions along with a dance by the Two Moons.
Most of the performances included traditional stories with LaRance as narrator.
Crowd reaction to the event was overwhelmingly positive.
“My husband and I are on a western road trip and wanted to visit Tombstone because of its history,” said Shelby Vickers, who is from Michigan. “We had no idea this festival was happening until we arrived, and we absolutely love it. The native dress, dancing and storytelling are fabulous. This event is the highlight of our trip so far and something we’d recommend to everyone.”
A heavy afternoon rain caused the festival to end earlier than anticipated, but all the scheduled entertainers had performed.
"Everyone we spoke to raved about how much they enjoyed the festival, in spite of the rain," Valle said. "People really enjoyed the educational side of the performances as much as they enjoyed the dances, and were very complimentary."
