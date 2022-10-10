Wearing a deer head, Charlie Hernandez creates the mood of a wild deer by using cautious, deliberate body movements as he performs the Deer Dance.

This Yaqui dance got its start in the northern Mexican state of Sonora and is performed in honor of the white tail deer for giving its life to hunters for man’s survival. Through the dance, Hernandez portrays a dramatic deer hunt, imitating a wild deer as it moves over the ground, free, athletic and graceful, while ever watchful.

