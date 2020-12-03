SIERRA VISTA— A local nursing home is reporting that a little more than half their patients have tested positive for COVID-19 and nine members of their staff are in quarantine with the virus.
Many nursing homes all over the country are in a similar predicament to Life Care Center of Sierra Vista. According to an article in the New York Times last month, the virus has infected more than 581,000 people at about 23,000 long-term care facilities, which include nursing homes, assisted living facilities, memory care centers, retirement communities and other care facilities for older adults.
In another New York Times article Thursday, an independent panel that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted to recommend that the first coronavirus vaccines administered in the United States should be given to “residents and employees of nursing homes and similar facilities ... “
As of Wednesday, 44 residents at Life Care Sierra Vista had tested positive for the virus. There are about 75 residents at the facility on Wilcox Drive.
Two residents are in the hospital, Executive Director Corrie Killingsworth said, and two have died from the virus.
“We mourn the residents we have lost to this virus,” Killingsworth said. “They were members of our facility family, and each one of them was a treasured individual.”
In an email, Killingsworth said COVID-19 positive residents are in a separate unit being cared for by staff until they meet CDC guidelines for recovery.
Employees and residents also are being tested, Killingsworth said, and residents are being monitored several times a day to determine if they have any symptoms of the virus.
“We are testing all residents and associates in accordance with the guidance we have received from the CDC and CMS (Community Medical Services), as well as both state and local health departments,” Killingsworth said. “In addition to the testing, our residents are monitored multiple times a day for any symptoms or concerns. Every associate is also screened when they arrive for work and when they leave, including checking temperature and monitoring for any symptoms or concerns.
“Our staff have been attentive and dedicated caregivers and are doing everything they can to protect and serve our residents during this global pandemic. By practicing proper infection control measures and closely following federal, state and local guidelines, we will get through this together.
“It is our goal to resolve this outbreak as soon as possible and again offer a truly homelike environment for our residents and staff. They have all been champions.”
At Haven of Sierra Vista, Executive Director Emerson Gooding said none of the 72 residents or 88 staff members were afflicted with the coronavirus. Gooding said the facility had a COVID-19 unit at one time, but that no longer exists.
“We are COVID free and do not accept COVID-positive patients,” Gooding said in an email Thursday.
Despite the care and precautions at most of these centers, older individuals already afflicted with other illnesses are at greater risk of catching the coronavirus, according to the website of the AARP.
“That concentration is a key reason why 2 in 5 U.S. deaths from COVID-19 have occurred in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, according to tracking by the Kaiser Family Foundation ... “, the AARP website reports.
The national association’s website also listed conditions at nursing homes that can fuel the spread of the disease: shortages of coronavirus tests; shortages of or lack of access to personal protective equipment such as masks and gowns; frequent physical contact between residents and staff understaffing; employees who work in multiple facilities, increasing chances for exposure; residents sharing rooms; and transfers of residents from hospitals and other settings.
“These factors make nursing homes potential breeding grounds for viral and bacterial diseases, especially given chronic problems with infection control that predate the pandemic,” the AARP website states.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the CDC issued guidance in early spring on reducing the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes. Facilities were instructed to strictly limit visitation, suspend communal dining and group activities for residents, screen residents daily for fever and other COVID-19 symptoms, screen anyone entering the building for symptoms, observe flexible sick-leave policies for staff members and require staff to wear masks.
While she would not reveal any information regarding COVID-19 cases among residents or staff at her location, Robin Perez, executive director of Prestige Assisted Living on Avenida Cochise, said many of those precautions and practices have been ongoing at the facility.
Perez said there are 54 residents and 42 to 45 staff at the facility. All employees are required to wear masks or face shields, as are all essential workers. Staff members are screened daily when they come in to work and must fill out a questionnaire.
Residents’ temperatures are taken daily and there is no group dining. In order to have enough room for everyone, residents may only eat one meal a day in the dining room and they get to choose which one — breakfast, lunch or dinner.
Visitors are allowed, but the visits with the resident must be outside and everyone must wear masks, Perez said. Anyone who does enter the facility to see a loved one must produce negative COVID-19 test results taken within 48 hours. The visitor also must show that they quarantined.
Messages left with the Cochise County Health and Social Services Department went unanswered Thursday. But the county’s website continues to show that people age 65 and older are the second-highest demographic in Cochise County with the virus. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the county’s COVID-19 statistics showed that of 3,901 confirmed cases, 622 of those were people age 65 and older. The highest number of cases — 1,584 — continues to be in the 20-44 age group.