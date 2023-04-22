SIERRA VISTA — Nemean Trideum Joint Venture LLC of Sierra Vista, doing business as NTSS JV, was awarded a $49 million contract to expedite the procurement process and identify cost, schedule and performance risks as technology is adopted at major range test facility bases.
Nemean Solutions was founded in 2017 by Craig Mount and Simon E. Ortiz. Since then, the company has experienced rapid growth.
“It’s kinda the American dream,” Mount said.
Mount said the idea to start a small business came from wanting to do their own thing. Mount and Ortiz worked for another company and climbed the ladder as high as they could before they decided to leave.
According to its website, Nemean Solutions is a certified small business and an 8(a) Native Hawaiian-owned and veteran-operated company. It is a military contracting company that provides services in military intelligence, cybersecurity, special operations forces exercises and training as well as program support and services to federal and state agencies.
The company started with a few people working on a few computers trying to get a contract and expanded to 15 states, Mount said.
Mount added they had a lot of help along the way. The Small Business Administration of Arizona was a resource Mount and Ortiz used to establish their company. Five years later, the business is ranked No. 158 among the nation’s fastest growing privately owned company.
“The best SBA office is in Arizona,” Mount said. “We owe them lots of credit. That alone doesn’t want to make us move.”
Last year, Nemean Solutions partnered with Trideum Corp. to create the joint venture.
Mount said the joint venture is under the Mentor Protege Program with the SBA. This agreement allows Nemean Solutions to manage the joint venture, while Trideum serves as a “mentor.”
“It leverages the power of both companies,” Mount said. “It allows us to win larger contracts.”
The joint venture has about 12 more months before they have to refile. The NTSS JV is labeled an 8(a) socioeconomic certification by the SBA.
Mount said Nemean has learned a few things from Trideum Corp. Account managing was a notable step. Nemean switched to the same accounting software Trideum uses so they can be organized while working together.
“We have a world-class JV. They treat us amazingly,” Mount said.
According to a recent press release, the NTSS JV works with the Department of Defense, U.S. Army, and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.
According to Mount, Nemean Solutions has about 25 active contracts and the NTSS JV has about four active contracts. Within each contract there are multiple task orders that need to be completed.
“There’s a lot of different flavors of contracts,” Mount said.
Nemean Solutions and the NTSS JV are headquartered in Sierra Vista, while Trideum Corp. is headquartered in Alabama.
“This is the result of a lot of hard work that a lot of people put in,” Mount said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone