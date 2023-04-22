SIERRA VISTA — Nemean Trideum Joint Venture LLC of Sierra Vista, doing business as NTSS JV, was awarded a $49 million contract to expedite the procurement process and identify cost, schedule and performance risks as technology is adopted at major range test facility bases.

Nemean Solutions was founded in 2017 by Craig Mount and Simon E. Ortiz. Since then, the company has experienced rapid growth.

