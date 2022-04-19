FORT HUACHUCA — After more than three years at the helm of the Network Enterprise Technology Command on Fort Huachuca, Army Maj. Gen. Maria B. Barrett ceded command to a new leader on Tuesday morning.
The new NETCOM commander, Maj. Gen. Christopher L. Eubank, arrived on Fort Huachuca from Fort Gordon, Georgia, the same place where Barrett will be embarking on the next chapter of her military career as the commanding general of the U.S. Army Cyber Command. Barrett recently was promoted to lieutenant general after she was confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Her new command begins on May 3.
Eubank is the former commanding general of the 7th Signal Command (Theater) at Fort Gordon.
NETCOM is described as the global operations leader for the Army's portion of the Department of Defense Information Network. NETCOM'S 14,000 personnel conduct cyberspace operations in support of Unified Actions across the world. NETCOM is known as the "Voice of the Army."
The moment she reached the podium after being talked about glowingly by Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Fogarty, the commanding general of U.S. Cyber Command, Barrett joked about being called "former commander" of NETCOM.
"I'm going to be up with those old dudes on the wall," she said referring to the gallery of former leaders who have served at Fort Huachuca.
Barrett also quipped that she was entitled to speak one minute for every month she was in command — 40 months — but that she wouldn't.
Instead she thanked her team profusely for its successes and for adapting in a rapidly-changing world.
"No other organization in our Army knows change and adapts like this command," she said.
The lieutenant general, who took the reins at NETCOM in November 2018, described the mission on Fort Huachuca as "the frontier for operating and securing and defending our Army's global networks and services in cyberspace. "
Barrett also thanked her husband Lt. Col. (Ret) Brian Barrett — they met over 30 years ago — for his patience and for cooking dinners.
"I would not be here without you. Period," she said.
Barrett also gave a heartfelt shout-out to members of the Buena High School Choir Rythmix for singing the national anthem.
"I will add the beautiful sound of your voices today to a trunkful of memories that we're packing up shortly," she said.
She said she was also grateful for the friendship offered to her and her spouse by Fort Huachuca's commanding general, Tony Hale, and his wife, Stacey.
"It's a gift not to be squandered," Barrett said.
Turning to Eubank, Barrett congratulated her successor.
"I know your diverse experience, extraordinary vision and incomparable dedication will ensure that this command continues to excel," Barrett said.
Eubank, who joined the Army in 1991 as an armor oficer where he served as a platoon leader in the 1st Infantry Division (mechanized) at Fort Riley, Kansas, quietly thanked the crowd that attended the ceremony, as well as the city of Sierra Vista for welcoming him, his wife, Kim, and his daughter, Emerson.
"It has been an honor and a privilege for me to be here with all of you today," Eubank said. "Today is a great day for my family and me."