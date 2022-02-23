It has been more than 30 years since the Cochise County Network Coalition, also known as “The Network Breakfast” and previously “The Tombstone Network Breakfast,” was formed.
The group has been meeting to share information, leverage resources and enhance collaboration and service delivery for Cochise County nonprofits ever since.
Collaborating in rural communities and counties is critical — resources can be sparse and providing services is often challenging. Knowing this to be the case, a group of service providers representing mental health, local schools, juvenile probation health and health and human services organizations decided to come together to share what they were doing and identify helpful resources for their students and clients.
The group chose Tombstone as the most central location to assemble professionals throughout the county. Nellie Cashman’s restaurant agreed to support the group as the initial location with breakfast service and it was off and running!
Cashman’s Restaurant is Tombstone’s oldest restaurant, located in an original adobe building from the 1880s. After a few months of gathering and seeing the value of enhanced communication, partnerships formed, and collaborative efforts grew. The participants agreed that to continue they would need a lead partner to convene the monthly breakfast.
The Southeastern Arizona Behavioral Health Services prevention and community development department stepped up to host the newly established network and was coordinated by Susan Richards. The group was formally named “The Cochise County Network Coalition” and continued to meet for more than 20 years, eventually moving to two other community restaurants and ending at the Tombstone Congregational Church for longer than eight years.
With organizational changes at SEABHS, Richards moved to Cenpatico (now Arizona Complete Health), and the sponsorship followed her, moving the meetings to Sierra Vista for the next five years. The original partnering organizations were joined by new partners with more than 300 involved today
The network meeting serves as a place:
- For state and regional agencies to meet service representatives, get to know each other and local programs, and better understand and represent our communities.
- For new programs and staff to meet potential partners to leverage their efforts, increase referrals and connect participants.
- To mutually identify needs, issues and concerns, and then brainstorm solutions
- For a broader reach to support more of the communities around the county with services and resources
- For funders to gain a better understanding of funding needs and community priorities
The ongoing benefits of the simple gathering continue today, with monthly meetings held virtually through the pandemic. The founders credit these principles for the group’s success: Keep it simple. Don’t over-organize the network meetings. Stakeholders host and support the convening. Use a collaborative facilitation method. Encourage sharing. Expect great partnerships!
For information about the monthly network meetings, contact Colleen Iuliucci at the Arizona Community Foundation, ciuliucci@azfoundation.org.
Submitted by the Arizona Community Foundation