BISBEE — The Cochise County Board of Supervisors heard counsel from attorney Ryan Esplin, a former Mohave County deputy attorney, in response to a letter Elections Director Lisa Marra filed with Human Resources
The supervisors met in executive session on Jan. 24.
Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby voted to “instruct the attorney as discussed in executive session.”
Legal advice can be given to the supervisors in an executive session outside of public earshot and they are required by law not to speak of what was discussed in public.
The letter from Marra’s attorney, Paige Pataky, served as a “constructive discharge notice,” which gives the employer 15 days to resolve the issue that is causing the employee to resign.
Pataky noted Marra was enduring “an outrageous and physically and emotionally threateningly” work environment that placed her under “objectively difficult and unpleasant working conditions” which included “disparagement” in public and the press.
She also pointed out, “The working conditions at Cochise County have become so intolerable and have deteriorated to the point that Ms. Marra is compelled to resign to protect her health and safety.”
Judd and Crosby and Recorder David Stevens tried to force Marra to hold a hand count of ballots in the 2022 midterm election. Mail-in ballots and early ballots cast at the recorder’s office were already in play.
The three said they wanted the hand count because some constituents did not believe the election system was trustworthy, even though no deviations of tallies occurred in the county under Marra and the election machines were certified as proven by the Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Elections Director Kori Lorick.
Instead, with the support of three men who lost similar cases claiming voter fraud and stolen elections, the supervisors and recorder continued to pursue the hand count, even though they did not have a suitable offsite location to perform the hand count, a plan to securely transport the ballots to the location, or properly trained volunteers to perform the count.
Their insistence to hold the hand count led to a lawsuit filed by the Arizona branch of the Alliance for Retired Americans and one county voter, Stephani Stevenson. They lost the suit and Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley told them they would not be allowed to hold a hand count.
Judd and Crosby filed a suit against Marra when she would not comply, following the legal advice provided by the County Attorney’s office during a number of work sessions and meetings.
That suit was quickly dropped when questions of open meeting law violations were raised.
Now, Judd, Crosby and Stevens have decided to take away some of Marra's duties and pass them to Stevens.
As English pointed out when she first heard of Marra's resignation, the possibility of finding another election chief with as much experience as Marra will be difficult, if not impossible, as many election staff members have opted to leave due to harassment and threats they have received since the 2020 presidential election.