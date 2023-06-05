The Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce, along with the city's Industrial Development Authority, has established a business incubator program through the University of Arizona Center of Innovation, which targets Sierra Vista and Cochise County.
SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the University of Arizona’s Center of Innovation to sponsor a science and technology-focused startup to promote economic growth.
The Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce, along with the city's Industrial Development Authority, has established a business incubator program through the University of Arizona Center of Innovation, which targets Sierra Vista and Cochise County.
Melany Edwards Barton, director of the chamber, said the value of the program is $5,000.
Edwards Barton said the program is a sponsored launch. The Center of Innovation provides specialists, consultants, programs and software to figure out what a company already has and what it needs in order to grow, while the chamber, the city, and the Industrial Development Authority covers the fees for businesses to go through the incubator program.
The Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce created the Southeastern Arizona Chamber Foundation as a 501c3 in order to receive grants and donations through fundraising to help support businesses through the program, Edwards Barton said. There is no cost for companies to go through this program.
To be a business incubator, Eric Smith, director of University of Arizona Center of Innovation, said that businesses have to be early to mid-staged companies with no cohorts, working with the center of innovation for two years, and work with science- and technology-based companies. Smith added that the incubator is purely for economic development.
“We’re figuring out what’s in Cochise County,” Smith said. “Where are the entrepreneurs, where are those great new tech ideas, how are they currently trying to solve problems, who are they currently going to see, and how can we just supplement that and add more value to the region.”
From the Industrial Development Authority’s perspective, the group wanted to fill in any of the opportunity gaps in Sierra Vista. The business incubator program from the center of innovation is the best way to fill in some opportunity gaps, said Demetry Simonton, president of the Industrial Development board of the city of Sierra Vista.
“Having this incubator is a way to say, 'hey we want you to come here and we’re willing to support and help facilitate your growth, come be a part of our community,' ” Simonton said.
“It’s really two-fold, it is going to help the individuals that are here and we’ve learned a lot in this process in the sense of do we have these types of companies in our ecosystem, what do we need to do to cultivate that, and to help them bring those ideas forward.”
Simonton added that the Industrial Development Authority established a building to house the incubator program called the Cochise Economic Garden. The building can house five to seven companies. Simonton said that in addition to housing companies, the space offers a free co-working space for nonprofits and business owners to use, even if they are not a part of the incubator program.
Sierra Vista Economic Development Manager Tony Boone said the budget the city has for the program can sponsor up to four businesses for the next fiscal year.
“I think if you boil it down to the why, clearly the bulk or the largest portion of new jobs that’ll be built in your community come from businesses that are here, that start here, that grow here, and move into the future,” Boone said.
Boone and Simonton said they want to be able to grow the private sector in Sierra Vista with the incubator program. Boone added that the city sees the vitality of Sierra Vista and this program is an additional component to help drive the future of Cochise County and the city.
For questions about whether a company can apply, contact the chamber of commerce, the city, the Industrial Development Authority or the Center of Innovation. Applications to join close on June 23; applications on the chamber’s website, www.svachamber.com.
