BISBEE — Cochise County animal lovers will be able to breathe easier as the Board of Supervisors approved a two–year agreement with the Human Society of Southern Arizona to provide care of lost and stray animals.
With the passage of the 2022 federal budget, the dream of the county’s own animal shelter will be realized. U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick requested the House Committee on Appropriations grant $1.1 million to be used to remodel the former juvenile detention building into a new animal shelter located in Bisbee on Tovreaville Road.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby approved the agreement unanimously.
Associate County Administrator Sharon Gilman said, “This will lower the stress on the Douglas Shelter caused by county animal impounds and reduce the overall euthanasia rates.”
The Douglas Shelter has a time limit before animals are euthanized. Now, HSSA will take the animals to Tucson and through its network find new homes for them.
HSSA, which will lease the updated facility for $1 a year, will receive up to $32,000 a year to provide care for the county’s animals, Gilman said. It is estimated the county animal control officers intake 530 animals a year.
Cochise Health and Social Services received a total of $4.4 million from the Arizona Department of Health Services in two grants after English and Judd approved them. Crosby voted no on both.
One is an intergovernmental agreement to accept $3,163,013 to cover costs for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID–19 Health Disparities project over the next two years.
Alicia Thompson, CHSS director, told the supervisors, “This will leverage partnerships between ADHS, local health departments and statewide partners among populations at high–risk and the underserved, including racial and ethnic minority populations and rural communities and support the implementation of the four overarching strategies identified in the CDC grant.
"It will expand existing and develop new mitigation and prevention resources and services to reduce COVID-19 related disparities. The county is one–third Hispanic and Latino and we need to reach this part of our population, as well as those who need access to behavior health care and that care needs to be bi–lingual.
“Many are first, or second generation Mexican Americans, and many are farmworkers from México who are attracted to the area. Douglas and Willcox residents are 74% and 35% Hispanic and Latino, respectively. In the Douglas and Willcox areas, 26% to 16% of the target population lives in poverty, and 38% to 19% of children under age 12 live in poverty. In Cochise County, 37% of COVID–19 cases have been among individuals of Hispanic and Latino origin. And nearly one-third of county residents speak a language other than English at home, so they lack English language proficiency. This initiative targets rural communities in these four areas of Cochise County, but will also improve access in the more urban areas.”
The program will include data collection and reporting of those experiencing a disproportionate burden of COVID–19 infection, severe illness and death to guide the response to the pandemic and build, leverage and expand infrastructure support for its prevention and control among populations that are at higher risk and are underserved. It also allows the county the ability to mobilize partners and collaborators to advance health equity and address social determinants of health as they related to COVID–19 health disparities among populations at higher risk and that are underserved.
The plan is to set up a mental health center with a telehealth program for those who need it. The county is lacking in those medical professionals, so this would create a network of physicians to give regular care.
The second grant of $1,233,362, under the Immunizations COVID–19 Vaccination Equity Funding, will provide CHSS with the opportunity to prioritize outreach to programs that have existing community engagement capacity to reach the identified communities with all vaccines, not just COVID–19.
Thompson said, “We will do this by hiring two health educators whose focus will be on equity. We will conduct a COVID–19 vaccine equity focused network analysis of Cochise County partners. The results of this analysis will support COVID–19 vaccination education, outreach and administration. We will engage a nationally known trainer on equity to conduct a community-wide training focused on vaccine equity. And lastly, we will engage a professional marketing firm to help us to develop quality educational materials that are culturally relevant.”
It includes outreach to the homeless in Bisbee and Sierra Vista by partnering with Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless and the Good Neighbor Alliance in Sierra Vista and other organizations around the county to get people vaccinated and reduce COVID–19 cases, she added.
Crosby, who said he did not agree with trying to force vaccinations on anyone, said, “I wouldn’t touch it with a 10-foot pole. It tramples peoples’ rights.”
English replied, “Our job is to keep the people well. We have always provided vaccines, not just COVID–19 vaccinations. It’s why we don’t see polio and chicken pox anymore.”
Judd said, “COVID has been an unknown from the first day. And there will always be unknowns. No matter what we think about COVID, there are useful vaccines we offer.”