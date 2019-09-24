BISBEE—The Cochise County Board of Supervisors approved a new fee schedule which eliminates some fees, reduces some and increases some effective Oct. 1.
Christine McLachlan from the county planning department explained the changes to Supervisors Tom Borer, Peggy Judd and Ann English during Tuesday’s meeting.
One of the changes removed the date–certain International Code Council table that provides Building Valuation Data by square foot construction costs. The council updates the table every six months, so costs will now reflect those adjustments twice a year. The county’s current fee schedule has not been changed since 2015, she explained.
To recover actual costs of staff time, the Development Department revised the fees. Some fees were eliminated, some decreased and some increased, McLachlan said.
For instance, a hearing to request a Special Use Authorization will be increased from $300 for the hearing fee to $500 with a $20 per acre charge, up to $2,000.
An appeal of a decision made by the Planning and Zoning Commission to the Board of Supervisors will now cost $600 instead of $300.
Fees to amend zoning regulations on properties were also raised, as were reviews by the Board of Adjustment, now set at $400, up from $300.
New on the list of fee changes is the foreclosure registry, which will cost $150 annually for properties under foreclosure.
Temporary permits for uses like construction equipment storage, subdivision sales offices, carnivals and other temporary public interest events will rise from $30 to $75.
Certain unused fees were dropped.
The supervisors unanimously approved the new fee schedule.
The new fee schedule can be viewed online at: https://www.cochise.az.gov/development-services/development-services-fee-schedule-update.