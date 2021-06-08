BISBEE — On Wednesday morning, the new, improved Cochise County website was rolled out after six months of extensive work by the county’s Internet Technology team led by Chief Information Officer Joe Casey.
In a work session Tuesday, Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby were provided an overview of the new look, which features changing scenic county photos. The iconic logo of Chief Cochise remains ever present on the website. Anyone who has questions about the county, its services, tourism, business and more will find the answers they need or the people who can help them.
The new landing site has an alert link at the top that will immediately take anyone to any emergency in the county, said Casey. COVID–19 is still the No. 1 issue, but with fire season ahead, the link could provide information on wildland fires.
“We wanted to get the information out our citizens need,” Casey said. “We wanted to focus on the services the county provides and make it easy for anyone to find the information they’re looking for.”
He said the search engine is a new provider which will help people find what they are looking for, including hours and directions to the various office locations across the county, such as the satellite offices of the county health department and planning and zoning.
Thanks to the department heads, Casey said the Frequently Asked Questions were updated and expanded to offer more information.
English pointed out changes to the website had been done before, but were not made frequently and data would be old. She asked if there would be a person dedicated to staying on top of updates.
Marisol Renteria, the county Database Web Specialist who took on the project, is handling it.
“It’s critical that departments help us with updates,” she said.
Renteria worked “diligently on the new county website,” said county Public Information Officer Camila Rochin.
Casey said, “We looked at various other county and city websites to get ideas and worked with CivicPlus, a web design company, to use best practices and ensure our new site meets ADA compliance requirements.
“The new site will make it easier for citizens, businesses and other interested parties to find and access the data and services they need from the county, without having to come into a county office.”
The new site was “built as a mobile response website which allows it to be easily viewed and accessed through any mobile device,” he said.
There is work to be done to add more features, but due to security concerns, Casey said some self-service portals “require a more thorough cyber security analysis and design before we make those public.”
There are four main menu buttons: “How do I,” Departments, Tourism and Economy and Resources. There are many more options on the landing page, including a button for feedback, said Casey.
“We want the pubic to let us know how we’re doing, how we can make it better,” he said.
Judd noted, “It looks great!”
English, too approved, but wondered if too many curious citizens would crash the system like the 2020 election results did.
“I hope we don’t have 25,000 people logging on at the same time,” she joked.
The new site has the same address as the former: www.cochise.az.gov.