BISBEE — As the holidays approach, the county health team and medical professionals continue to ask residents to be cautious at gatherings and follow the recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19, like masking and washing hands, and getting vaccinated.
Last year, the county endured a huge spike in cases over the Christmas/New Year’s holidays and they are concerned of a repeat.
Over the past two weeks, 41 people have died of the virus, as reported by Cochise Health and Social Services (CHSS) Director Alicia Thompson during a work session with the Board of Supervisors members Ann English and Tom Crosby on Friday. In November, 47 died.
The county recorded an additional 1,164 positive cases since Dec. 3 bringing the total to 19,278 since the pandemic began, said Thompson. There were an additional 58 people over the past two weeks who needed hospitalization bringing that total to 1,089.
As of Dec. 3, 66,403 people have been fully vaccinated, which is about half of the county’s population, she said.
Judy Lynn, county Emergency Services director, said, “We are still trending upwards and expect more over the next two weeks.”
Hospitals are still having problems getting patients who need specialized care, like cardiac patients or cancer patients, to other facilities as hospital beds are still being filled with COVID–19 patients in the state.
“The hospitals have twice as many patients as they have beds,” she said.
Copper Queen Community Hospital Chief medical Officer Dr. Edward Miller said critical COVID-19 patients are getting preferential placement over others in need of critical care who are not infected.
“We have a person who sits at the phone all day trying to get patients transferred,” he noted. “It remains a huge problem. Almost all hospitals in Arizona are at or exceeding capacity. Non-COVID critical care patients are very difficult to place.”
The state has a surge line for the transfer of only COVID-19 cases and nothing else, added Miller. It leaves patients needing critical in a bind which has caused deaths.
“So, people who haven’t gotten vaccinated are preventing heart attacks, strokes, cancer, trauma, etc., from getting higher levels of care when it’s needed,” he said. “We’re seeing a lot of death bed conversions — ‘I wish I would have gotten the vaccine,’— just before they get intubated. 40-50% of them go on to die. We have had preventable deaths here because 40% of Intensive Care Units beds statewide are taken up by unvaccinated COVID patients.”
According to Miller, the Moderna and the Pfizer vaccines have proven to be “95% effective” against the virus. However, after six months they have reduced efficacy. This is why the booster shot is needed.
Hospitals and clinics are also seeing a shortage of doctors, nurses and support staff which Canyon Vista Medical Center’s (CVMC) public information officer Alexis Ramanjulu noted in an email response. “There are several reasons hospitals are seeing staffing shortages. Healthcare workers are tired emotionally and physically and are burnt out after a nearly two year long pandemic. We are seeing a lot of nurses either retire or change professions because of the burnout. Studies predicted a nursing shortage prior to the pandemic, it just happened faster than predicted because of COVID-19. Our staff is providing the best care they can. Our mission is to make our community healthier and that is what we strive for with all our patients — COVID and non-COVID related.”
The CQCH and CVMC do offer sign on bonuses as a recruitment strategy.
CQCH Chief Nursing Officer Laura Lane said, "Speaking for our hospital, the rural setting is more of a challenge to recruit seasoned nurses and new grads. We do offer sign on bonuses and other attractive benefits. There is a nationwide shortage of nurses, and all hospitals are experiencing the same. With the addition of COVID, the nursing shortage has escalated as nurses retire or leave the profession. We have developed more of a team approach to nursing care for our inpatients, adding LPNs to the team.”
The state lost its military strike team help due to the rash of tornados over last weekend in Kentucky. Doctors and nurses have been called to duty there to help with the disaster, Lynn said. This special force could be called in to help overwhelmed hospitals in Arizona. Now, the program is paused.
Lynn also reported weekly information meetings with the Emergency Services personnel in the county to keep them abreast of the problems health professionals have with transfers.
Breakthrough cases continue as 154 people became reinfected after being fully vaccinated, said Thompson. The total of breakthrough cases now stands at 1,221.
While breakthrough cases do happen, there is less likelihood of people suffering severe disease or hospitalizations if they get vaccinated, said King. She explained that no vaccine is 100 percent effective, so it is not unusual to have breakthrough cases.
King encouraged people to get vaccinated and those who have had the two shot vaccine — get the booster shots to protect themselves from the new variants. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and boosters are more effective against COVID–19 than the Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen single dose.
“I’m making a personal plea for people to get vaccinated and reduce the stress on our hospitals,” King said. “Talk to your friends and relatives and neighbors about getting vaccinated.”
Crosby asked if anyone has died from the vaccination and Miller replied, “Just the Janssen has caused myocarditis.”
Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) it has occurred in children. Cases of myocarditis and pericarditis, the tissue surrounding the heart, becomes infected, are reported to the CDC.
According to the CDC, “Most patients with myocarditis or pericarditis who received care responded well to medicine and rest and felt better quickly. Patients can usually return to their normal daily activities after their symptoms improve. Those who have been diagnosed with myocarditis should consult with their cardiologist about return to exercise or sports. More information will be shared as it becomes available.”
The next update is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 7.
