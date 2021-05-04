SIERRA VISTA— For Anne Thrush, a retired Army chief warrant officer and a former business development manager at a local government contracting firm, the transition to becoming executive director of a center that helps victims of abuse was seamless.
On April 26, the 57-year-old Thrush took the reins at the Cochise Family Advocacy Center, also known as Lori’s Place. The facility is the only one in the region — it serves Cochise, Graham and Greenlee counties — that provides a safe space and services for victims of child abuse and sexual abuse.
The organization’s mission and vision as expressed on its website says: “The Cochise Family Advocacy Center is a client focused facility. Here, professionals in disciplines including law enforcement, child safety, medical, mental health, and victim advocacy work together for the benefit of victims of child abuse, sexual assault, domestic violence, and human trafficking cases. Case coordination includes crisis response, investigation, prosecution, treatment, and support.
“Our vision is to be a resource facilitator for best practice in the field of abuse treatment, investigation, and prosecution.”
In a letter to its associates on the organization’s website, Mike Rutherford, president of the Board of Directors for Lori’s Place, said: “Anne comes to us with a great deal of experience in management and leadership both as an officer in the United States Army and as a program manager in the defense industry. She is an effective communicator who is extremely articulate, financially adroit and fun to work with.”
Rutherford also thanked former executive director Brenda Parker for her work at Lori’s Place before she resigned in early April.
After just a week on the job, Thrush, a New York native and the mother of two adult children, sat down with the Herald/Review and talked about her new role at a place where people seek help after experiencing the horror of abuse.
HERALD/REVIEW: How did you become the executive director of Lori’s Place?
ANNE THRUSH: “I actually know some of the folks that are on the board of directors for Lori’s Place and I actually worked with one of them previously. When they had the opening come up they actually reached out to me because they know I have a lot of leadership experience. I did spend almost 26 years in the military and I was a warrant officer. So, we talked and I was very excited to take on the opportunity.”
H/R: What are some of your goals for Lori’s Place?
AT: I want to continue building on our excellent reputation in the community. I want to build a stronger team. I want to hire more SANE nurses who would be on call and more forensic interviewers who would also be on call. SANE stands for Sexual Assessment (Assault) Nurse Examiners. I’m also rebuilding our medical program and working on proposals for several grants.
Right now I have a full-time staff of four people — three of them are victim advocates and one is a licensed social worker who provides trauma therapy. We also have a registered nurse on call.
We have a relationship with Chiricahua Community Health Centers in Sierra Vista and there are a couple of nurses there who want to become certified as SANE nurses who are interested in being on call with us.
H/R: Is Lori’s Place available 24/7 for victims of abuse?
AT: Beyond our regular business hours, yes we are available if someone needs help, 24 hours a day. We have staff on call who will come in if someone is a victim of abuse and needs help.
H/R: You went from being a soldier to a business development manager at a government contracting firm, to executive director of a place that helps people — from children to the elderly — in their darkest hours. Talk about that.
AT: I’m here because of my leadership qualifications. My job is to make sure everything is running the way it’s supposed to.
(Thrush said she is confident that her full-time staff is providing the best care possible to victims of crime who come to Lori’s Place for help. She said clients are referred by law enforcement, or, they sometimes walk in on their own.)
Working for a place that helps people in their most crucial time of need is very rewarding.
H/R: You said you served in the Army for almost 26 years. Were you deployed?
AT: Yes, I was deployed four times, twice to Iraq and twice to Afghanistan. I was stationed at Fort Huachuca for 10 years and I retired from the Army on 1 July, 2017.
H/R: What do you do in your spare time for rest and relaxation?
AT: I hike, I spend time with my three dogs and I volunteer at Horse N Around Horse Rescue on the weekends.
Thrush added that Lori’s Place is always looking for volunteers and of course, donations. Anyone interested can call 520-515-4444 or email mailbox@lorisplaceaz.org.