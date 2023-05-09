BISBEE — Though a hearing was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on May 9 in Superior Court to address a complaint filed by Hoang Quan to stop the mail in election for the proposed jail district half cent sales tax, he missed an important regulation from the Arizona Civil Procedure (ACP) in his filing.
Quan, who represented himself, asked for a temporary order to halt the election until questions concerning the efficacy of the tabulation machines had been answered to resolve the mistrust of some county residents.
However, Civil Deputy County Attorney Paul Correa pointed out the county did not receive the summons as required by ACP 4.1 which states the pleading being served must be accompanied by a summons which had not been done. He said no one in the county attorney’s office or Board of Supervisors received the required summons and asked the hearing be delayed until Quan filed the necessary paperwork.
Superior Court Judge Joel Larson accommodated the request for a quick turnaround and believed Quan would be able to accomplish the task and Correa would be able to respond prior to a new hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 11.
Quan was one of the many who stood by Supervisor Peggy Judd and Supervisor Tom Crosby during the legal battles last year as an effort was made to count ballots by hand and agreed with them when they refused to approve the 2022 election results. Crosby even regarded him as an expert in the field of election law.
However, such accusations of election problems and stolen ballots have been proven to be false and cases in Arizona's highest courts have been dismissed for lack of evidence over the past three years.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone