A new hotline has been established by U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations in the Tucson Sector so residents of both Arizona and Sonora, Mexico, can call if they see or hear about criminal activity at the border.
This past month alone, officers with the Office of Field Operations arrested four people at ports of entry in Naco, Douglas and Nogales who were attempting to slip over $1 million worth of narcotics into the United States. The U.S. Border Patrol in the Tucson Sector also has reported an increase in arrests for human smuggling.
“Many people may witness criminal activity or something that doesn’t seem quite right,” said Guadalupe Ramirez Jr., CBP Director of Field Operations, Tucson. “This hotline provides a safe and anonymous way for them to report suspicious activities without fear.”
Border security crimes can be reported by calling 1-866-739-9118.
The illegal activity could include narcotic and contraband smuggling, human trafficking, currency smuggling, terrorism, and immigration, trade, and agriculture violations.
Ramirez said people may remain anonymous and their calls will not be traced.