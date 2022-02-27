Diana Flores, 22, opened Linens Plus Warehouse — Huachuca City's newest business — in November 2021. Along with a vast selection of linens, the store carries stuffed animals, toys and electronic items, to name a few of the offerings.
HUACHUCA CITY — As Huachuca City’s youngest entrepreneur, 22-year-old Diana Flores opened Huachuca City’s newest business, Linens Plus Warehouse, in November.
“I wasn’t sure what to expect, but the timing was actually perfect for Christmas shoppers,” said Flores. “I’m already getting repeat customers. Along with a large selection of linens, I have stuffed animals for all occasions, bluetooth speakers, earbuds, toys and a variety of items that people like to use for stocking stuffers and birthday gifts.”
The store’s stuffed animals make great cuddly companions for kids of all ages. They come in a variety of shapes, sizes and colors and some are tied to seasonal themes.
Youngsters are drawn to the store’s pup patrol selection, while older kids go for the panda bears and pink poodles.
During the holiday season Christmas bears were popular, while February will feature Valentine’s Day cuddly creatures.
“Our stuffed animals have all kinds of messages,” Flores said. “We have get-well and happy birthday wishes, baby girls and boys and special love messages.”
Electronic items and toys were some of the shop's top stocking-stuffer items.
“People who come into my store are very excited about seeing a new business like this in Huachuca City,” Flores said. “I’m happy about the traffic that has come through here, especially for as new as the business is.”
Flores says part of her store’s appeal is that it provides shoppers with a wide variety of affordable gift items that are not found in Sierra Vista.
“The bed sheets that I have are of good quality with a high thread count,” she noted. “The minimum thread count that I carry is 1,600, but most of my bedsheets have a thread count of 2,000, and they cost less than $30.”
Linens Plus Warehouse is located in Sunset Plaza along Huachuca Boulevard.
“The plaza has been empty for a few years now, so people in Huachuca City are happy to see a new business here. Other units in the plaza are being remodeled and will be available for future businesses to lease, so I’ll have company once the remodeling is done.”