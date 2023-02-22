BISBEE — Substance abuse continues to be a problem at the Cochise County jail and Megan Kennedy, division director of health services for the jail, is keeping her fingers crossed hoping voters will agree and approve the formation of a jail district with a half–cent sales tax to help pay for a new facility.
The current jail is over 40 years old and has reached its predicted lifespan in many ways — technology has improved, new standards established, better health care required.
For the past several years, Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels and Jail Commander Kenny Bradshaw have tried their best to get the message across to the public that something needs to be sooner than later. Maintenance costs have sharply risen as they try to provide for the needs and security of staff and inmates.
Some of those needs involve inmates with mental health issues due to drug abuse, which require support and treatment to overcome addiction. Others are the woman who may need personal care or even pregnancy care. Then there are the day-to-day medical needs of inmates suffering from chronic illnesses like diabetes and heart disease.
Those are the people Kennedy thinks of when she talks about the future of healthcare in a new Cochise County jail.
She started out as a firefighter and added emergency medical technician to her duties. Then she started to work part time in juvenile detention and that is when the urge to help those incarcerated began. Now, with 17 years of experience in detention, she knows what is needed for healthcare of the main body of inmates, and even staff, as well as those with behavioral health issues and addiction.
Right now, the health clinic is barely a space large enough for her and her staff to provide care in private for inmates with medical needs, including pregnant women. Dental health is also addressed.
She noted around 50% of the inmates have addiction and/or mental health issues. Often, it is those with mental health issues who end up addicted to drugs through self–medication. Withdrawal from drugs can take seven to 10 days and during that time, she and staff keep an eye on inmates and check their vitals twice a day.
Though now there is a program which works with prisoners to provide behavioral health care after they leave the facility, there are a few who do not show up continually for scheduled counseling.
A big problem for this segment of the inmate population is there are no mental health crisis centers in the county to place them. At one time, Canyon Vista Medical Center had agreed to hospitalize those inmates whose mental illness required more than a jail cell, but the practice did not continue. Sometimes, an inmate suffering a breakdown has to be placed in an isolation cell at the jail which only adds to the problem.
She would like to see round the clock mental health staff available for the inmates to cut down time for Cochise County deputies to take inmates to Tucson or Phoenix for such care.
A small infirmary would also help keep inmates out of hospitals and doctors’ offices and would provide the opportunity for the medical staff to monitor and treat them.
“A county detention facility is a good place to start public health treatment,” she said. “Here we can have the resources to offer better care.”
Having all these options at her disposal will save time and money for the county taxpayers as deputies will not be out of town transporting inmates with problems to Tucson, Phoenix or even Yuma. Deputies would be able to return to their law enforcement duties, saving overtime and loss of coverage to areas of the county.
She has high hopes the jail district will pass and plans for a new jail can move forward.
The new jail is estimated to cost around $100 million and at build out would house around 400 inmates. The existing jail was built to hold 168 prisoners, but now has a population of around 300. State Rep. Gail Griffin was able to set aside $20 million in state money to help pay for the jail.
To build a new jail, the county proposes a half–cent sales tax increase to cover those costs over 25 years.
Sheriff Mark Dannels and Superior Court Judge James Conlogue (Ret.) will lead a series of informational Public Town Hall meetings in the last week of March and the first week of April to give voters the opportunity to find out more at first hand, as well as providing a question and answer session.
Mail in ballots will be sent to all active registered Cochise County voters on Apr. 19 and the last day to register to vote in this special election is Apr. 17.
The proposal will be on ballot in a special election on Tuesday, May 16, but it is mail in voting only. No vote centers will be open for in person voting.