SIERRA VISTA — Cochise College students now have one more way to reach out for mental health counseling.
It’s an app called "Meta" and it is available free in every store.
“We are really excited because we don’t have our own in-house mental health services, and this is a great opportunity,” said Dean Abe Villareal. “In the past, we always referred our students to mental health partners that we have in our local communities. We have great mental health partners, but this is another step forward to help our students.”
After downloading the app, students can connect with a mental health counselor seven days a week. Thanks to the help of federal funds, the support is free. Students just have to download the app, log in and explain their situation. Afterward, they pick a mental health counselor and have a face-to-face call with them. They have an unlimited number of sessions for at least the next two years when the contract will run out.
This is not the only new mental health initiative the school started this year. From the beginning of the semester, a mental health specialist comes on site one day per week, every Wednesday. She meets with students in person, via Zoom or phone, up to the students’ necessities.
“Right now most of the days are full, so maybe in the future we will offer this opportunity on more days," Villareal said. "We’ll see what the data say. We also refer our students to mental health resources like ‘crisis help line’ and other contacts. We know how important mental health is and we do our best to help.
"Some students like face-to-face classes, some like Zoom. It’s the same with mental health and being able to offer different opportunities to our students, it’s our goal. This way students can use the service with which they feel more comfortable.”
The pandemic had affected scholars in different ways, and the emotional and social impact is definitely a component. That’s why the school tried to address students' needs outside the classrooms with new transport systems and mental health services.
The privacy of students that use mental health services is one of the top priorities of the college. Students receive these services for different reasons, and nobody, not even the school brass, knows exactly who is using the service or why — except for the specialists.
The school also started a new food pantry that provides food to students in need. There’s a location on campus where students can help themselves like in a grocery store, and other smaller stations where they can grab snacks.
Starting this semester, Cochise College also began offering a new meal plan that targets those who suffer from food insecurity. About 80 students already applied for this service, available to every student who doesn’t have another meal plan. The school only requires a short description of why they need this particular plan.
Additionally, the school gave appreciation bags in January to every student and employer. Inside were magnets, adult coloring books, stress balls and other gadgets to alleviate mental health stress.
“There has been general discussion across the country about the mental impact that the pandemic had,” Villareal said. “It will take probably some years to figure everything out, but in the meantime we are trying to address the problem as best as we can.”