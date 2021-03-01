BISBEE — New Cochise County public information officer Camila Rochin is loving the life that southeastern Arizona has to offer, and is eager to serve the communities.
Herald/Review: Tell us about yourself.
Camila Rochin: I’m an Arizona native, born and raised in Tucson. Being the youngest of four, about an 8 year age gap from my older sister, and growing up with a single mother who always worked, I grew up pretty independently and found my interests and time to revolve around my academics, which I very much enjoyed. In 2011, I graduated from San Miguel High School, a private Catholic college–prep school in south Tucson, and then moved to Chicago to attend Loyola University Chicago, a private Jesuit university.
At Loyola, I pursued a B.A. in Advertising, Public Relations and Marketing. Throughout my four years at Loyola, I explored my interests in journalism, social work, political science through course work, but also through service programs and internships. For example, I spent a semester in Mexico City, traveling the southern areas of Mexico researching South American migration. As an aspiring journalist at the time, I also had the exciting opportunity to attend and report on the 2012 Presidential Election at the McCormick Place in Chicago.
Upon receiving my degree, I immediately kick–started my career in public relations (PR) at a top PR firm in Chicago, where I cultivated my strategic planning skills and successful executions of national consumer campaigns for brands including MolsonCoors, Kraft Heinz, OPTIMA Batteries and so many others. As I transitioned back to my home state in 2019 to be closer to family, I advanced my PR career with a global PR agency in Scottsdale, there I represented businesses and brands on a more local level. Finally, as now so many will be able to relate to, the COVID-19 pandemic pretty much impacted me into taking a step back and re–evaluate where I wanted my life and career to be headed. I knew that I valued my safety, well–being and quality of living, so that is when I relocated to lovely Cochise County and I am now based in Douglas.
HR: What would you say to someone thinking about moving to Cochise County?
CR: Absolutely do it, and do it now. In the short amount of time I’ve been here, I’ve already been trying to convince my friends and family to move out here and join us. The quality of life is really great here, I felt that instantly. Even down to the simplest things like no hectic, daily commute traffic congestion, that was a big one for me, great air quality, oh my goodness the skies they feel so close and are just amazing to look at, at any time of the day. Also, this is the best Arizona weather I’ve ever experienced. After living in various big cities, I can honestly say nothing compares to the tranquility and breath of fresh air Cochise County offers.
HR: What appealed to you to take the PIO job?
CR: Well, what first appealed to me was my instant love for this county. This part of Arizona is gorgeous, it feels safe, there’s tons of beautiful nature in the surrounding areas, I felt that this was a great place to settle down, but I also was inspired by the potential and opportunity for growth of this area. Honestly, when I stumbled across the PIO position opening, it felt as if Cinderella had found her glass slipper — it fit perfectly with my background, experience and interests. To be able to utilize my experience in promoting brands, executing media campaigns, and to blend it with the opportunity to promote what I believe to be a hidden treasure (Cochise County) that really drove me to pursue the PIO job opportunity.
HR: What ideas do you have to promote economic development and tourism?
CR: Cochise County really has so much to offer both residents and tourists. Nature, hiking, camping — we got it. Small town feel with rich history — we got it. Local eats that honestly taste like homemade food — we got it. Wineries, local shopping, perfect weekend daytime adventures — we got it.
What I would love to promote about Cochise County and its cities, through media campaigns and events, is that each city and town in the area has a very unique and historic background. I mean, watch a western gun fight in–person? Where else can you experience something so unique and fun like that?
As I learn more about the county, I’m constantly getting excited and thinking of ideas to promote to those who aren’t aware any of these experiences even exists. These aspects are especially important to highlight now more than ever before. The pandemic has really rumbled up people’s lives and has caused many to prioritize their safety and well–being, but yet many people still want to travel and share experiences. My duty, I feel is to share that and more with a larger audience outside the county. Because of the county’s unique traits, I believe connecting our roots and history as a focal point, in everything we do here, will be the key to success for the county.
HR: What do you think is the single most important duty of your job?
CR: I would say to cultivate and promote safety, growth and future prosperity of the county through effective communication. Like I said, this area of Arizona has so much potential. I believe a huge part of that future growth and success will eventually be driven by our youth, so promoting a positive affinity of Cochise County inside as well as outside our community will be key. Additionally, working alongside the county departments in their efforts to achieve their mission and goals that ultimately keep the Cochise County community safe, informed and thriving.