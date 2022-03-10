BISBEE — In January, the U.S. Air Force informed the public of a plan to lower altitudes for supersonic flight training that incorporates flares in Arizona and Cochise County, and some state legislators and environmental groups have expressed their dislike for the proposals.
The USAF offers four alternatives to the Tombstone Military Operations Area and three others in Arizona and encourages the public to offer comments on the proposals, which will allow more supersonic training missions at lower elevations to 5,000 feet.
The MOA would stretch from just west of Bisbee eastward into New Mexico and expands the MOA 10 nautical miles to the north. It encompasses a swath of southern Cochise County into New Mexico and north to the southern edge of the Willcox Playa, taking in 4,766 square miles.
An area around the Bisbee Douglas International Airport would be excluded.
Why modify MOAs?
The existing MOAs were established decades ago for pilot training with aircraft that is no longer in use, says the USAF. Minimal adjustments have been made over time to support changes to aircraft, training requirements and missions in response to modern day threats to national security.
The existing MOAs have limited capacity to support low–altitude and supersonic operations, which are essential skills for fighter pilots, including dives at supersonic speeds from 30,000 feet or more to evade threats.
The Air Force explains it further, “In comparison, within an insufficient MOA, the pilot starts an escape at supersonic speed, but then must reduce speed quickly to avoid operating at supersonic speed below the authorized altitude. This is the opposite of what would occur in combat. Similarly, in combat a pilot would attempt terrain masking to avoid being visible to a threat. Training for this is not possible in a MOA bounded by a high floor that precludes terrain masking. Limitations and constraints result in training maneuvers that are exactly the opposite of what is required for combat survival."
Four alternatives suggested
One of the alternatives offered is the No Action Alternative, which would result in no changes to the MOAs.
Supersonic training would be limited to 30,000 feet mean sea level (MSL) and flares at 5,000 feet above ground level (AGL).
MSL altitudes are used by aviation when operating at or below 18,000 feet when clearance from terrain is less of a concern for aircraft operation.
AGL references are usually used at lower altitudes, almost always below 10,000 feet, when clearance from terrain is more of a concern for aircraft operation.
The Tombstone MOA is broken into three components the USAF wants to join together into one overarching area. Alternatives A and B have floors of 500 feet at AGL, and C exists over A and B at higher altitudes.
"The proposed changes under Alternative 2 would include combining the three areas into one space and lowering the floor to 100 feet AGL. The northern boundary would be moved approximately 10 nautical miles to the north to expand the area available for training. Additional changes include authorizing supersonic operations down to 5,000 feet AGL, authorizing the use of chaff, which is not currently authorized, and lowering the minimum release altitude for flares to 2,000 feet AGL from the current release altitude of 5,000 feet AGL,” explains the USAF website.
Alternatives 3 and 4 are variations of Alternative 2. Under Alternative 3, all of the same changes would be made except for the northern expansion. Under Alternative 4, the same changes would be made except supersonic operations would be authorized down to 10,000 feet AGL.
Chaff is used as a defensive countermeasure to avoid detection or attack. It is a radio frequency countermeasure to confuse enemy radar. Chaff consists of aluminum-coated glass fibers ranging in lengths from 0.8 to 0.75 cm and is released in packets of 0.5 to 100 million fibers.
Flares also can confuse enemy radar.
“At least 500 tons of chaff is released annually during training within selected military operating areas in the United States. Concerns have been raised about impact on the environment and its potential toxicity to humans, livestock, and wildlife. Many of these concerns have been addressed or are being researched by the Department of Defense and other agencies, but much of the data are unpublished,” according to the National Library of Medicine.
Flares fired at higher elevations would not present a problem as they would flame out before hitting the ground, says the USAF.
That was enough to get environmentalists and those wanting to continue a quiet rural life to raise eyebrows at the practice of dumping chaff over protected areas, including the Chiricahua Mountains and the San Bernardino Wildlife Refuge. Litter presents dangers to wildlife and flares that don't extinguish before hitting the ground could present a fire hazard.
Hours for training runs would remain 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. All three alternatives would permit the release of flares to 2,000 feet AGL rather than 5,000 feet, which is consistent with other MOAs.
“Jets that do not break the sound barrier will also be allowed as low as 100 feet above AGL in the Tombstone MOA,” according to a USAF video.
Legislators' opposition
Twenty state legislators, across partisan lines in both houses, did not take the proposal well and wrote to Frank Kendall III, secretary of the USAF, to declare their opposition. They prefer keeping the aircraft at a much higher elevation of 25,000 feet for supersonic training and maintain an elevation of 1,000 feet.
A major concern they cited was the risk of wildland fires. “The military should consider conditions related to fire restrictions during the time frames of when local, state and federal fire restriction are in place and suspend the use of flares or any other munitions that may spark a fire in Arizona.”
They asked the USAF to bar the use of flares below 5,000 feet during fire restrictions.
None of the legislatos representing Cochise County signed the letter. Cochise County’s District 14 Reps. Gail Griffin, R, and Lupe Diaz, R, and Sen. David Gowan, R, did not respond to a request for comment.
Griffin emailed the Herald/Review stating the letter was sent prior to her knowing about it. When asked what she thought of the USAF’s proposal, she did not respond.
Supervisor Ann English, who represents the area under consideration, said, “The letter from members of the Arizona House of Representatives and the Senate makes some very good reasons to add some restrictions and change some heights for aircraft when looking to expand the MOA. The expansion of the MOA needs to be balanced by concerns it could cause to the environment in our mountains. Yes, wildfires are a real concern in rural areas. Yes, quality of quiet life is a concern in rural areas. Yes, low flying aircraft do cause unnatural movement of wildlife and cattle in a rural area.
“Yes, national security and training of military personnel is important, but there is certainly need to consider the issues of damage to rural residents and the environmental damage of allowing the Air Force to do anything they want as though there were no people or environmental damage in their proposal.”
Conservationists weigh in
Sandy Bahr, the Sierra Club Grand Canyon Chapter director, provided a letter in opposition from 34 organizations in New Mexico and Arizona that expressed serious concerns of the USAF proposal to authorize fighter jet maneuvers as low as 100 feet AGL and supersonic flights as low as 5,000 feet AGL in Southern Arizona and southwest New Mexico.
They pointed out, “Federal public lands in Arizona and New Mexico that could be affected by the Air Force proposal include Gila, Apache–Sitgreaves, Tonto and Coronado National Forests, 12 US Forest Service Wilderness Areas, 3 USFS Wilderness Study Areas, 18 Bureau of Land Management Wilderness Areas, 9 BLM Wilderness Study Areas, 22 BLM Areas of Critical Environmental Concern, 4 BLM Research Natural Areas, and 1 BLM Riparian National Conservation Area–Gila.
"It would impact four National Wildlife Refuges, two of which are in Cochise County — Leslie Canyon and San Bernardino and the Chiricahua National Monument.
"Additionally, 83 miles of the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail and the Catwalk National Recreation Trail could be impacted.
They argue the USAF has not made the case for the need for these severe airspace modifications.
“There is no demonstrated need for these lower flight levels that will disturb people and wildlife alike and harm wilderness, national monuments, and tribal lands,” said Sandy Bahr, director of the Sierra Club’s Grand Canyon Chapter. “We are appalled that the Air Force is even considering this and urge it to dump this ill-conceived proposal now.”
Kelly Burke, executive director of Wild Arizona, noted, “This damaging and unnecessary proposal utterly ignores the natural, cultural, experiential, and health values of the treasured wild lands it wantonly threatens. Ironically, it would also harm the very solace and healing that nature provides to our veterans, as we’ve heard time and again from Wild Arizona’s veteran volunteers, members, and staff.”
“Given the serious harms the proposal will cause to communities, local economies, the environment and wildlife, the groups support the no action alternative,” she says. “The proposal will cause extreme noise and sonic booms above rural and tribal communities, some of the Southwest’s most fragile sky-island ecosystems, and beloved wilderness areas and national monuments.”
“The Air Force has not provided the public with enough information to evaluate its proposal, nor has it justified why it’s needed,” said Allyson Siwik, Executive Director of the Gila Conservation Coalition and partner in Peaceful Gila Skies.
Todd Schulke, co-founder of the Center for Biological Diversity and partner in Peaceful Gila Skies stated, “The Air Force plan to lower flight levels to as low as 100 feet above the ground and as little as 5,000 feet for supersonic over wilderness areas, tribal lands, and sacred sites is just plain abusive. There are plenty of places around the country to train pilots, so there’s no need to defile some of the special places our country loves the most.”
Mark Allison, executive director of New Mexico Wild and partner in Peaceful Gila Skies, recognized the need to allow training for national security.
“The role the Air Force plays in our national security cannot be understated. The men and women stationed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base are some of the nation's most courageous, and they are deserving of our respect.
“However, the Air Force’s proposal would unnecessarily threaten some of New Mexico's most cherished public lands, wildlife and wild places along with local outdoor recreation economies. There are millions of acres of DOD land where this type of training can be conducted without threat to local outdoor recreation economies, but the Gila National Forest and New Mexico boot heel are not the right places for such low-level supersonic flights.”
Kim Vacariu, co-leader of Peaceful Chiricahua Skies, stated, “This fast-track effort by the Air Force to find dangerous low-level airspace over a landscape that includes dozens of protected areas, numerous endangered species, and vast stretches of private, populated lands is already discredited by the thousands of people speaking up in opposition.”
Their comments to the USAF included, “There is no demonstrated need for these lower flight levels that will disturb people and wildlife alike and harm wilderness, national monuments, and Tribal lands. We are appalled that the Air Force is even considering this and urge it to dump this ill-conceived proposal now.”
They also pointed out the USAF has failed to provide information about the type and number of aircraft that will train in the MOAs, the frequency of aircraft sorties, the number and timing of supersonic missions, specifics about missions to be executed, or the percentage of low-level or supersonic flights that will occur during nighttime hours.
They asked if other countries will be training with USAF and how many sessions would be done.
They, too, emphasized the wildfire danger to Arizona’s forests due to higher average temperatures, the drought and loss of snowfall in the winter and rain in the summer. They want the USAF to take the danger of wildfires seriously and include a plan for action to be taken if a flare should start a fire. Flares have injured unknowing people who have picked up unexploded flares and suffered burns.
They prefer the USAF continue using current practices and avoid Southern Arizona for low altitude exercises.
The USAF did hold a few public meetings on the alternatives in the state, but none were in Cochise County. The information can change, so it is suggested that people check in periodically to keep up to date.