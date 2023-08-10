BISBEE — If there is one thing new landowners in the county learn in the monsoon summers of Cochise County, it is the staggering amount of rainwater that creates the temporary lakes and raging washes created by sheet flow.
They would be surprised to learn their lands are not included in the county’s floodplain zones even though they are experiencing flood damage from sheet flow. Rainwater falling in the mountainous regions flow downhill and can create a flood several inches to a foot deep over a vast area in the valleys. Washes and ravines can overflow, causing damage to roads, homes and properties.
Last year’s productive monsoon led to the inundation of portions of a communities such as Elfrida, Rucker Canyon and St. David and resulted in flood damage. Homes built on the desert floor with no elevation above grade ended up with water in their homes and outbuildings.
While those who live in designated floodplains can get flood insurance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s National Flood Insurance Program, the same is not true for those living in undesignated areas. Standard homeowners insurance does not cover flood damage.
That may change as the county seeks to amend the county floodplain regulations.
The Arizona Department of Water Resources offered a model ordinance based on a FEMA recommendation, which meets the minimum standards required to participate in the NFIP. A community may exceed the minimum standards by adopting more comprehensive floodplain management regulations, according to FEMA.
The amendments will require all new habitable structures to be at least 1 foot above grade as recommended by ADWR and FEMA. A habitable structure is defined as: “Those structures intended for human occupation, whether utilized on a full or part time basis.”
Jackie Watkins, engineering and natural resources director, presented the new regulations in the July 25 meeting of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors when a public hearing was held.
She said, “The proposed amendments encompass several changes to comply with ADWR’s model ordinance, including updated definitions, a requirement that all habitable structures be elevated 1 foot above grade, and the addition of Section 5.9 Standards for Agriculture Structures and Agriculture Accessory Structures.
“These regulations apply to the unincorporated areas of the county and Benson, Bisbee, Huachuca City and Tombstone. Douglas and Willcox have opted to manage their own floodplain requirements.”
According to ADWR, the ordinance “meets the minimum standards required to participate in NFIP. Any community may exceed the minimum standards by adopting more comprehensive floodplain management regulations.”
ADWR also recommended adding the phrase “and all subsequent amendments and, or revisions to allow all future changes to Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) and Flood Insurance Study (FIS) to be automatically referenced and adopted.”
This will save time if new changes are required or added.
The ordinance includes methods and provisions “to restrict or prohibit uses which are dangerous to health, safety, and property due to water or erosion hazards, or which result in damaging increases in erosion, flood heights or velocities” at the time of construction.
It also controls the alteration of natural floodplains, stream channels and natural protective barriers which help accommodate or channel floodwaters, to include filling, dredging and other development that may increase flood damage.
Further, it “prevents or regulates the construction of flood barriers which will unnaturally divert floodwaters or which may increase flood hazards in other areas.”
It also takes into consideration the hardship “that could result from a failure to grant a requested variance.”
Such a variance must “be exceptional, unusual and peculiar to the property involved. Mere economic or financial hardship alone is not exceptional. Inconvenience, aesthetic considerations, physical handicaps, personal preferences, or the disapproval of one's neighbors likewise cannot, as a rule, qualify as an exceptional hardship.
“All of these problems can be resolved through other means without granting a variance, even if the alternative is more expensive, or requires the property owner to build elsewhere or put the parcel to a different use than originally intended.”
Watkins noted 40% of the homes damaged in floods last year were not in a designated flood zone and that sheet flow can cover areas in as much as 1 foot of flood water.
“It’s normal to have 6 inches to 1 foot of water flowing across properties in the county,” she added.
One amendment added by the county includes new agricultural structures, which were previously exempt and that has some property owners up in arms as it will increase the cost of accessory structures.
Tanya Bok, a published rock climbing guide, was the sole speaker who opposed the new regulations as they would require additional costs in construction. She said she had a bid of $22,000 for a concrete pad. But, to add the 1-foot elevation would double the cost to $44,000.
Though Watkins pointed out the new designation would save 5% on flood insurance premiums, Bok countered it would amount to just a $25 a year reduction in premium payments.
“I feel it’s a waste of money for me,” she said about building the 1-foot elevation. “I’m not at risk for flooding.”
Bok noted she was told homes in St. David were flooded to a 2-foot depth. Building up just 1 foot would not have helped them.
However, having flood insurance would have assisted those affected by the flooding if their land was in a designated flood zone, as proposed, and they could have been insured with NFIP.
But, Bok said, “I’m scared that everyone building to the 1-foot elevation will have a false sense of security and so may not buy flood insurance.”
Supervisor Ann English said, “We do this because we’re anxious to change our ratings so those who do fall under the floodplain designation are eligible for flood insurance. The purpose is to help people in those floodplains so they can meet the criteria and get insurance.”
Supervisor Peggy Judd agreed and noted, “It’s good you did this.”
However, Supervisor Tom Crosby stated, “Anything regulated by FEMA is overreach” as it is ”not in the U.S. Constitution.” He said he would not approve the new amendments.
In September, the Board of Supervisors will make their decision.