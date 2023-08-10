New regs call for 1 foot elevation of new structures

August 2022 was a heavy storm month for Cochise County. Last year Cochise received more rain than any other county in the state. Storms delivered heavy rains to the central and eastern parts of the county, causing flooding in Elfrida, Rucker Canyon and St. David. 

 Shar Porier herald/review

BISBEE — If there is one thing new landowners in the county learn in the monsoon summers of Cochise County, it is the staggering amount of rainwater that creates the temporary lakes and raging washes created by sheet flow.

They would be surprised to learn their lands are not included in the county’s floodplain zones even though they are experiencing flood damage from sheet flow. Rainwater falling in the mountainous regions flow downhill and can create a flood several inches to a foot deep over a vast area in the valleys. Washes and ravines can overflow, causing damage to roads, homes and properties.

