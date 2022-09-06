WILLCOX — It may be safe to say many of us keep our “stuff” longer than we should. At times for sentimental reasons, some practical, and sometimes there’s no reason at all, for as long as there’s space, we keep our stuff.
What happens when all of someone else’s stuff becomes your stuff? That’s a predicament Lisa and Will Olson, two recent transplants from Michigan, found themselves in.
They were hoping to rebound from a loss of a business during the pandemic and Will’s declining health by moving west, to Arizona, a state where she had lived before and enjoyed. They made their move in late 2020.
They spotted a good deal on Zillow for a four-acre Cochise County property just outside the city of Willcox. A few acres and a fixer-upper dwelling seemed like a manageable endeavor to take on, not counting on Will’s health deteriorating due to heart conditions.
The real estate transaction, the sale, was conducted entirely online. Site unseen, the Olsons were now the owners of a home on a grassy four acres near Willcox.
The two closed out their lives in Michigan and headed west. On move-in day, the realtor was to meet them at the entrance of their new home to deliver their keys and remove lockboxes.
The properties on West Knagge Lane as Lisa drove in for the first time were all homesteads with acreage, some with gardens, workshops, parked agricultural equipment, all the things she expected in her new neighborhood.
Will had remained to settle the last of their affairs so Lisa was first to arrive at their new home. There was no real estate agent to greet her.
What the Olsons found is still difficult for them to describe. “Garbage,” Will said, “Two feet deep at least, of just garbage.”
Four acres completely covered. Pots, pans, manikins, tile, tires, toilets, sinks, appliances, water heaters, chairs and sofas, and everything worthless.
From the entrance to the property, they were unable to see that there was a house about 40 yards away.
Lisa made her way through her new and hazardous front yard to find another gate, and behind it, her home. Having been stood up by the real estate agent, Lisa had to break a window to enter the house.
If she had never cleaned up the glass debris, it would look totally in place, because the place was literally “trashed.”
To compound the shock, “when the moving van came, they wouldn’t unload, they wanted more money,” Lisa remembered. “So, I called the sheriff, and he forced them to do it.”
They don’t feel Zillow misrepresented, as much as failed to present images that showed the outdoor areas. Instead, the listing featured interiors and closeups of the “fixer-upper” portion of the home.
How someone could fill four acres so "completely," is still dumbfounding to the Olsons.
For a year after the purchase, they have slowly but methodically removed and disposed of the majority of the materials. The front half acre facing the road is spotless compared to their starting point, with grassy parking areas, a few small trees and a garden.
The two have made a great deal of progress to their fixer-upper, which can now be seen clearly from the street, looking much more livable and neighborly.
Hearing of the Olson’s plight one may be tempted to suggest a bit of exaggeration. After all, how bad could it have been?
Well, the Olsons, shortly after starting their cleanup efforts, discovered a school bus buried under trash and scrap.
It was that bad, enough trash to cover a bus, an actual bus.
The rusting, wheel-less vehicle was filled with debris and animal dung. A trash-filled shed stood next to it, and at one point over the years collapsed and covered the bus.
Now the couple had a new challenge, removing an embedded bus from their yard.
Scrappers took some of the smaller metallic junk, but the size of the bus presented a challenge.
A company from Douglas said it may be able to haul the bus off in pieces, leaving the couple an option, but one that requires equipment they didn't have or wouldn't be able to operate.
Will and Lisa still have tons of debris left on their property. Slowly it’s being sorted, and its disposal planned and executed.
They’ve spread the word about the bus to friends and church groups in hopes that someone can help or suggest a creative, inexpensive, solution for its removal.
Living with the blight is a distant option for the couple.
“We fell in love with Willcox, I know our little house is a hot mess, but we’re trying to be proud of where we live,” Lisa said.