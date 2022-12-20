SIERRA VISTA — Cochise College’s Douglas campus won’t be the only location with student housing for out-of-area students.
Next month, the community college’s Sierra Vista campus will break ground for a new two-story, 45-bed student housing complex on its North Columbo Avenue 40-acre location that was donated to the college by the Andrea Cracchiolo family in 1974.
Cochise College president Dr. J.D. Rottweiler said the proposed project when completed will be a major addition to the city campus, especially for students enrolling in short-term certificate programs that have become increasingly popular.
“We’re offering these certificate courses so students can earn them in less than a year and be employable in industry-related positions the day they graduate,” said Rottweiler. “We’re able to provide a demand — both for this area and around the country — that’s there waiting for a qualified workforce.”
Additionally, the new residence hall will also solve a student housing shortage the college is now facing as well as a shortfall of available rentals in Sierra Vista.
Capacity at the Douglas campus for the fall semester is already full. Students wanting a room on campus have been asked to submit an application for the school’s housing waitlist.
For students coming from Tucson or out-of-state enrolling in one of the school’s 16-week — or even year-long — certificate programs, finding short-term housing in a tight market currently experiencing a housing crunch is difficult to find.
That’s why the new student complex not only makes sense towards increasing enrollment; it gives Cochise College another leg-up in its educational toolbox as a draw for bringing in more potential students.
The college currently has 28 certificate courses, many of which are designed or have been revamped for students to be work-ready the moment they graduate to fill a nationwide workforce shortage in vital areas like air pilots, law enforcement, nursing, behavioral health and the food industry.
“Our goal is to be career-focused for skills to get graduates quickly into the workforce,” said Rottweiler. “In some fields, like behavioral health, there are greater employment needs than qualified graduates, and Cochise College is able to meet those needs.”
Another factor that also played into building a student housing facility on campus revolves around two baccalaureate degree the college will offer in 2024 — a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Bachelor of Applied Science in Organizational Leadership, Management and Operations for students who have completed police, fire and intelligence programs at Ft. Huachuca.
Again, it means more out-of-the-area students needing short-term housing.
Currently, housing at the Douglas campus accommodates nearly 150 residents in the school’s two-story Desert View Townhouses that lodges eight students with four double-occupancy rooms and a shared restroom on each floor, or Huachuca Hall, a traditional suite-style residence hall that houses approximately 80 students.
Room and board for students taking 12-14 college credits for a 21-week semester at the Douglas campus run $4,590. The board rate is waived, however, if a student is signed up for 15-plus credits per semester, reducing the housing fee to $3,046.
Students taking 12-14 credits in a shorter 17-week semester are charged $3,731 for room and board; those enrolled for 15-plus credits again have their room fee waived and pay $2,481.
The proposed student housing complex is a big investment the college feels it not only needs for future expansion, but to remain a growing, relevant community college.
“A lot of higher educational institutions across the country are struggling to be relevant,” said executive vice president of academics Dr. James Perey, who was recruited to the college last summer. “Cochise College has become an agile, flexible institution. We continue to look at what we’re doing to see if we have to shift to meet local community needs.”
Rottweiler believes it's doing just that.
