BISBEE — A former Cochise County legal defender took center stage Tuesday morning when he became the newest Cochise County Superior Court judge.
After his wife, Susana, helped him put on the black jurist’s robe for the first time during his investiture, Joel Larson, elected to the bench in November, thanked his family and friends and said he was humbled by the honor bestowed on him by voters.
He then told the crowd gathered in his Division One courtroom that the job he was about to embark on, is about serving the public.
“It’s not about us,” the 56-year-old who hails from Minnesota said. “It’s about the people who are coming to us.”
He borrowed a quote from United States Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who likened the judiciary to umpires.
“ … Judges and justices are servants of the law, not the other way around. Judges are like umpires. Umpires don’t make the rules, they apply them. The role of an umpire and a judge is critical. They make sure everybody plays by the rules, but it is a limited role. Nobody ever went to a ball game to see the umpire ... “
Roberts made the comment during his confirmation hearing for chief justice of the United States in 2005.
Larson later said it was “humbling” when the judge’s robe was placed on him, then he said with a smile, “I start in about half an hour.”
The ceremony Tuesday — officiated by Cochise County Superior Court Presiding Judge Timothy Dickerson — also included the swearing in of Superior Court judges John Kelliher and David Thorn, who ran unopposed, as well as Cochise County Clerk of the Superior Court Amy Hunley, who also was unopposed in November. Judges from the various justice courts also were sworn in, as were new constables.
Larson and his opponent, Raymond Haight — a deputy Cochise County attorney — distinguished themselves as they competed for the seat left by former Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal, who retired last week. The pair were so collegial toward each other that both often received comments from the public about how refreshing it was to see two opponents who actually helped each other out at political events and often went out for a beer with their respective teams after stumping for hours on the campaign trail. The two men told the Herald/Review they genuinely like each other and had worked together for years, even if it was on opposing sides of the judicial aisle.
Larson began hearing cases Monday afternoon in the Division One courtroom. Unlike his colleague, Superior Court Judge Jason Lindstrom — who was elected in November 2020 — Larson will hear criminal cases right away, except those pending where the defendant’s matter is being handled by the Cochise County Legal Defender’s Office, an order issued by Dickerson says. Lindstrom handled only civil cases for the first six months he was on the bench.
All new criminal cases beginning this year will be divvied up between Larson, Dickerson and Lindstrom, according to Dickerson’s order. Cases left unresolved during Cardinal’s time on the bench will be assigned to either Larson or Dickerson based on whether the cases are odd or even-numbered. Lindstrom will be handling criminal matters in which the last two digits of the case are “evenly divisible by the number three,” Dickerson’s order says.
If neither of the three judges are able to handle a criminal matter, the cases would be reassigned to Division Two or Division Six, the order shows.
Dickerson, meanwhile, in his closing remarks Tuesday, elicited laughter from the crowd gathered for the ceremony when he gave his judicial brethren some advice to live by.
“Social media,” Dickerson said. “I would suggest you stay away from it.”
The jurist especially warned his colleagues to steer clear of websites where the public rants and raves about whatever or whomever.
“If someone says something about you, don’t respond,” Dickerson said.
On a more serious note, Dickerson reminded the group sitting in front of him that they are always on the job and that the public is watching.
“You’re on duty 24-7,” he said. “People know who you are. This is a small community.”
Lastly, he told the group, “Don’t let this go to your head.”