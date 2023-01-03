BISBEE — A former Cochise County legal defender took center stage Tuesday morning when he became the newest Cochise County Superior Court judge.

After his wife, Susana, helped him put on the black jurist’s robe for the first time during his investiture, Joel Larson, elected to the bench in November, thanked his family and friends and said he was humbled by the honor bestowed on him by voters.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?