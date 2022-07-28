Purchase Access

BISBEE — After a unanimous vote of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors, the plan to form a Cochise County Mental Health Team to assist people with behavioral health issues is now a done deal as the supervisors officially accepted a $1,263,449 grant from the Legacy Foundation of Southeastern Arizona.

During the July 26 meeting, Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby approved the grant and the plan by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office to recognize the plight of people with mental issues who end up in jail when they should be in treatment facilities.

