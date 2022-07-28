BISBEE — After a unanimous vote of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors, the plan to form a Cochise County Mental Health Team to assist people with behavioral health issues is now a done deal as the supervisors officially accepted a $1,263,449 grant from the Legacy Foundation of Southeastern Arizona.
During the July 26 meeting, Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby approved the grant and the plan by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office to recognize the plight of people with mental issues who end up in jail when they should be in treatment facilities.
According to Robert Watkins, operations commander, “The mission of this team is multi–faceted and will, amongst other things, include responding to incidents where persons are experiencing mental crises and de-escalating those events, as well as taking a proactive approach in identifying those suffering from mental illness and providing them with existing programs and resources to address their mental illness.”
Deputies and regional law enforcement officers will learn crisis intervention techniques and de-escalation tactics and will transport individuals needing care to any in-patient treatment facility a person requests.
The plan will offer suicide prevention classes and can provide mental health support to local schools.
A three-person team of mental health professionals and a plain-clothed deputy will be hired to take on the responsibility of recognizing when a person needs help more rather than jail, Watkins explained.
“This program will be fully funded as a result of generous financial support,” he said.
This three-year funding program will begin with a $497,338 portion of the grant immediately available so CCSO can hire a lead mental health professional with administrative skills to oversee the program and draft policies and procedures. In year two, there will be a $383,056 payment, followed by a third payment of $383,056 in 2024.
In other action, to help businesses during the COVID-19 shutdown the supervisors waived 318 environmental health fees from Jan. 1 to June 30.
The idea was to use funds from the American Rescue Act Program. The supervisors approved using $60,250 of the funding for that purpose.
County Budget Manager Daniel Duchon said the fees, recently raised by the supervisors, ran between $100 and $400.
The county has recently boosted many fees in order the recoup 50% of the actual costs of inspections, said Duchon. Taxpayer money funds the remaining 50%.
Duchon also received unanimous approval to transfer $1,349,693 in ARPA funds to the Capital Fund for the new HVAC system at the courthouse. ARPA allows for the installation and improvement of ventilation systems to combat spread of the virus.
The measures taken to improve the air quality in the courthouse included outdoor air exchange and the installation of GPS ionizers and ultraviolet light in high traffic areas.
An $87,991 Crime Victim Compensation grant from the Arizona Criminal Justice system for the County Attorney’s Office to compensate victims of crime was approved as requested by County Attorney Brian McIntyre.
McIntyre explained the grant allows for $21,500 for administrative costs for the crime victim coordinator and $13,000 in ARPA funds to supplement state efforts to provide financial compensation for victims of crime for costs, such as burials, and to encourage victim cooperation and participation in the criminal justice system.