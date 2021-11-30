BISBEE — Following the recommendation of the county’s Redistricting Advisory Commission, the county Board of Supervisors made it official and approved the existing boundaries of the supervisor districts with no changes.
In a special meeting Tuesday, Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby agreed with the commissioners and the majority of comments made at public meetings to leave the districts as they are.
Associate County Administrator Sharon Gilman oversaw the process and worked with the RAC on the project. She provided the supervisors with an overview of the steps taken over the past two months.
The 2020 Census numbers showed there was not enough population increase to require changes. Under the current boundaries of the districts, the population numbers show District 1 with 43,384, District 2 with 40,964 and District 3 with 41,099 — all of which falls within the 10% difference in population allowed, she said.
RAC member and Sierra Vista Mayor Pro Tempore Rachel Gray asked the county to consider adding Fort Huachuca and the west end of Sierra Vista to District 1. However, the addition of 7,000 people to D1 would create problems for D2 and D3. The plan was to drop the east side of the city, which would then be represented by Judd in D3 and hand over the rural area south of the fort to D2.
Gillman pointed out Districts 2 and 3 would have to be changed significantly and would require creating more voting precincts, which adds to ballot confusion and added taxpayer expense.
English said, “I think the less we have to do with changing elections is in the county’s best interest. If we split precincts, it may disenfranchise some voters. I don’t know what reasons Sierra Vista gave to include the fort. We all try to protect the fort. We are responsive to their needs.”
Judd attended the public meetings in Benson and Sierra Vista and took offense to inferences made that she did not adequately represent the west end of Sierra Vista in her district.
“I don’t feel I’m doing a poor job of representation,” she said. “I represent the fort and attend many events and meetings there.”
English said, “When we are elected, we are to serve the whole county, not just our constituents. Maybe there are concerns from people that have not reached us. Maybe we can work on that.”
During the November meetings held in Bisbee, Benson and Sierra Vista to gather public opinion, the majority was pretty clear about leaving the districts as they are.
The existing Cochise College districts, justice of the peace districts and voting precinct districts were also approved unanimously and will not be changed.