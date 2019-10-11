COUNTY — The day he was scheduled to be sentenced to prison, former Huachuca City fire chief Jon Andrew Allmon was supposed to come to court with a restitution check for $23,900 - the money he owes the municipality for stealing from them.
The 56-year-old Allmon never made it to his sentencing on Oct. 8, because on his way there, he crashed his Ford pickup after driving off Highway 90 and plunging 50 feet into a ravine. He was flown to University Medical Center Tucson and released the same day, hospital officials said.
The check Allmon was supposed to bring to court was not found in the truck, said Bart Graves, a spokesman with the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The state agency is investigating the crash.
"We have not been paid," Huachuca Town Manager Michael Williams said last week after the wreck.
Allmon was scheduled to appear before Cochise County Superior Court Judge James Conlogue at 3 p.m. Tuesday to be sentenced on two counts of theft. He pleaded guilty last December to stealing from the Huachuca Fire Club and from the town itself.
He was arrested in October 2017 following an investigation by the Sierra Vista Police Department. Allmon was later indicted by a county grand jury on nine felony counts involving theft and trafficking in stolen property. His crimes occurred between December 2016 and October 2017, the indictment shows.
In one instance, Allmon sold an extraction tool belonging to the town to the Naco Fire Department. Before that, he also sold three trailers, an extension ladder and a radio to private individuals, the indictment shows. He pleaded guilty to two thefts this past December.
This is the third time Allmon’s sentencing is delayed.
Allmon was supposed to be sentenced on Sept. 30, but the hearing was continued after he failed to show up with the $23,900 restitution check he owes the town. The initial sentencing date had been set for Sept. 23, but was continued for an unknown reason.