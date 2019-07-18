SIERRA VISTA — Local law enforcement agencies and members of the Cochise County justice system were on the hot seat Thursday evening as members of the public asked questions they wanted answers to.
Anthony Isom, vice president of the local NAACP chapter, moderated a panel discussion with representatives from the Sierra Vista Police Department, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, Arizona Department of Public Safety, the county attorney’s office, Superior Court and Fort Huachuca police and judge advocate office.
“It’s important for us to be here because we want to be accessible to the public,” said SVPD police chief Adam Thrasher.
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels reiterated the importance on having an open relationship and communication with the public.
“I don’t police for the budget. I police for the people,” he said. “My success comes through the people.”
Isom’s first question of the night pertained to the hot topic of interactions between law enforcement and citizens being recorded, whether in good or bad situations. Thrasher, Dannels and Dean Chase of Arizona DPS welcomed and encouraged citizens to record, as long as they adhere to marked off perimeters, respect the privacy of victims and keep their safety as well as everyone else’s in mind.
“We have nothing to hide,” Dannels said. “If we have an officer that steps out of line, they will be disciplined.”
Thrasher added that any video taken could help police with their investigation and reminded those in attendance it’s their constitutional right to do so.
The rules are different on Fort Huachuca as there are rules as to what and where filming can take place without approval.
“I thought it was a strong showing from representatives of the law enforcement agencies,” Deanna Bellinger, one of Thursday’s forum attendees, said. “I felt it was very enlightening to hear from their perspectives on the issues that were brought up. It’s a point of view we often don’t get to here.”
County Attorney Brian McIntyre used his time to shed light on drug addiction and drug smuggling.
He said the marijuana smuggling by children has all but disappeared since 2015.
However, addiction to much stronger drugs is still a problem he sees in the courts and in the county.
“You’re going to encounter someone in this community who needs (treatment),” he said. “People say you can’t get treatment here, but you can.”
Being a border state and area contributes to the drug problem in Cochise County.
The local law enforcement on Thursday’s panel said they can’t deport anyone they encounter who have entered the country illegally or are in the country without valid documents because immigration law is federal jurisdiction, but they have relations with Border Patrol and Immigration and Custom Enforcement to start the immigration process.
“Most of what we deal with when it comes to border issues is drug trafficking,” Thrasher said. “Being in the country illegally is a federal civil offense (while) crossing the border illegally is a federal criminal offense.”
Thursday’s forum was just the beginning of the conversation as Thrasher, Dannels and Chase made it clear they are happy to continue it.
“The forum we have now doesn’t have to end now,” Chase said. “(The conversation) can keep going.”