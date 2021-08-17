BISBEE — Cochise County property taxpayers will not be hit with a two percent tax increase for the next fiscal year maintaining the current rate of 2.6747.
In a special session of the Board of Supervisors Monday, County Administrator Richard Karwaczka and county Budget Manager Daniel Duchon presented Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby with two property tax options.
One would raise the county property tax level to 2.7282 and raise an extra $532,169 a year to be used specifically to pay down the county’s state – imposed debt to Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS) and the Correction Officers Retirement Plan (CORP). The raise in property tax would have added $5 to the property tax on a $100,000 home.
The other option was to keep the tax rate as it is which will allow the $46 million debt owed to the state to grow 7.5 % every year, the rate PSPRS officials say the fund is losing in investment potential.
The debt occurred in 2001 and 2008 due to the market crashes impacting the PSPRS and CORP investment funds. The legislators decided to pass those losses to all municipalities and counties in the state to rebuild the funds.
Karwaczka noted the supervisors tasked him with finding a way to increase the annual payment of $2.4 million to knock down the debt. A difficult task in that the county is allowed to spend only a certain amount based on a state formula which establishes an expenditure limit for General Fund. Though the county could pay more, it would mean having to cut costs somewhere else and that could mean a decrease in services to stay within the expenditure limit.
The General Fund is the money used for operational expenses such as the Sheriff’s Office, County Attorney’s Office and crime and court, which account for the bulk of spending.
Property owners often blame the county for the increase in taxes, but the county has not raised the tax rate since 2014.
The county “takes the hit” when the other special districts – schools, colleges, fire and lighting districts – increase their tax rates and blame the county for the increase in the amount they owe, said English.
“No one complains to the boards,” added English. “They blame us.”
Though English supported the increase, Crosby and Judd did not.
Judd said she thought there were other options the county could take, though she did not provide any suggestions, and did not want to go against the will of her constituency who were against the raise.
“Sometimes, you have to say ‘no,’” she stated.
Crosby was adamant at the beginning of the budget talks for the 2021-2022 fiscal year he would not support any tax increase. His constituency, the Sierra Vista area, is already paying for PSPRS and CORP through Sierra Vista property tax. He, too, thought there were other measures the county could take to pay down the debt.