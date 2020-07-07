BISBEE — Though diagnoses of people with COVID-19 are increasing in Cochise County, people outside of municipalities with a facial mask mandate in place will not have to wear them.
In a 2-1 vote Tuesday, the county of Board Supervisors did not approve a proclamation to require facial masks be worn in public in all the unincorporated areas of the county.
Supervisor Ann English supported the resolution and told Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Borer the Cochise County Board of Health was in favor of initiating the facial mask requirement and “do whatever is necessary to help stop the spread of the virus. Every hospital CEO asked us to mandate the masks. Why we are having an issue with a mask mandate, I don’t understand.”
She went on to say Gov. Doug Ducey wears one, recommends wearing one, “and a proclamation from the board shows we think it’s a public health problem and we should do what we can to protect our people.”
Judd said she heard from many of her constituents and most were opposed to the mandate. “I represent people who are conscientious and feel they can wear masks if they need to. They feel it's against their right to freedom. I get it that the medical community want the mandate, but most of my people do not.”
She explained they wanted to be the ones deciding to wear masks or not.
Borer took time to research the numbers and found only four main areas within the county with virus problems – Sierra Vista, Douglas, Bisbee and Fort Huachuca. Those cities have put mask mandates in place. Benson and Willcox do not have any mandates.
In the rural zip codes of the county, cases continue to be low and a few zip codes had none.
“At this time, it does not bring my level of concern to take action,” he continued. “It’s not enforceable and can lead to citizen enforcement.”
He did not want to see people with masks accosting those without masks or vice versa. People have the responsibility to keep themselves and their children safe, he said.
In a letter to the supervisors, Ted and Susan Pahle supported the mask mandate.
“I would say that regardless of the mathematical percentages, 130,000 American families whose loved ones have already died, of which 1,810 were Arizonans and 14 of those were from Cochise County, would strongly disagree, that it is not, ‘...totally harmless’ as President Trump stated..." the letter states.
The Pahles and others in favor were in the minority of those who voiced their opinions to the supervisors.
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels also wrote a letter in opposition to a mask mandate, mainly due to the problems of enforcement.
“I respect and admire your intent to keep our citizens safe, but the mandate of mask wearing provides an unrealistic enforcement application for this office,” he wrote.
“I would agree that cities are congestion points for our public based on the retail attractions and services cities provide. Non-incorporated areas are not designed for such congestion, especially in Cochise County where physical distancing is a natural norm.
"Currently, my jail staff and deputies have worked diligently to maintain a healthy and safe working environment that includes safety measures for everyone. Exposing my deputies to an added burden to enforce this proclamation only serves to confuse, expose and conflict my office with our public.”
After the vote was taken, Borer urged everyone to be safe and take responsibility “for your health" and the “county will continue to provide educational resources.”