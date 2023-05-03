A Cochise County Superior Court judge who has been on the bench for more than a decade will not be corrected by the county's presiding jurist following two complaints by citizens who said the judge displayed "improper demeanor" in hearings.
The complaints lodged against Cochise County Superior Court Judge John Kelliher with the state's Commission on Judicial Conduct claim the jurist was also insulting in two proceedings dealing with juvenile matters.
The judge was "informally sanctioned" and was issued a public reprimand by the CJC for each complaint, records show.
But the office of Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson said this week no reprimand would be forthcoming from him against Kelliher. The latter met with Dickerson a few days ago to discuss the situation, Dickerson's office said, and Kelliher told the presiding judge he had made some changes.
Kelliher declined to talk about the changes with the Herald/Review.
The complaints against the judge, filed last year, have to do with juvenile matters.
In the first complaint, Rebecca Prudhomme said Kelliher had demeaned her son in court — Prudhomme's son is the father of a child who is not in his custody or the custody of the baby's biological mother — commenting on his posture, among other things and mocking his use of a non-existent word. Prudhomme also complained about the judge's treatment of the child's mother.
The CJC sided with Prudhomme: "Complainant alleged improper demeanor by a superior court judge hearing a juvenile case. The Commission found that during a settlement conference in a juvenile matter, the judge engaged in insulting, demeaning, and unnecessary dialogue with the father. Complainant alleged improper demeanor by a superior court judge hearing a juvenile case.
"The father’s attorney was not able to attend the settlement conference, and the father remained silent until addressed by the judge. The mother’s attorney requested a trial date at the start of the settlement conference and no settlement discussions were conducted.
"After setting a trial date, the judge spoke to the parties for approximately fifteen additional minutes. During this time, the judge addressed the father and told him his body language was disrespectful, including the statement 'Sit up straight. You’re not at home watching TV on the couch.'
"When the father replied, 'I meant no disrespect, sir,' the judge said 'Yeah, well, you’ve communicated it pretty clearly.' The father eventually asked permission to leave the courtroom and stated he felt 'incredibly disrespected.' "
The CJC found there was no discernable reason for the judge to address the father, without his attorney present, after setting a trial date in the case. The judge engaged in unnecessary and demeaning commentary about nonverbal communication, brain development, and the attachment process for infants stating, for example, 'who do you think your baby is going to attach to, given that babies can’t wait? Not either of you.' The Commission found the judge’s commentary and treatment of the parties, particularly the father, to be disrespectful in violation of Rule 2.8(B) and also violated Rule 1.2 by eroding “public confidence in the independence, integrity, and impartiality of the judiciary.”
In his response to the complaint, Kelliher referred to his encounters with Prudhomme, a former judicial administrative assistant to a judge no longer on the bench. He said Prudhomme had filed another complaint against him prior and called that "a vile and nasty attack."
Kelliher also said Prudhomme "takes a broad paintbrush, if you will, and smears my good name and solid reputation."
The second complaint was filed by Deanne Tackett, who also appeared in Kelliher's courtroom on a child-related matter. Tackett claimed that Kelliher was disrespectful to her and her husband. She claims the judge also made a mocking gesture in court when he was speaking to her son's attorney on the courtroom's phone line.
Again, the CJC agreed with the complainant: "The Commission determined the judge made a mocking gesture with his hand during an attorney’s telephonic appearance for a hearing. The judge mimicked a talking puppet by opening and closing his hand while the attorney addressed the court. The litigant, who was the attorney’s client, was present in the courtroom and witnessed the disrespectful treatment of the attorney. The judge also engaged in improper commentary while on the bench. The commentary included monologues about brain function, non-verbal communication, ducks, mercy, and a 'yes or no' coin.
"The judge’s hand gesture while a litigant’s lawyer was addressing the court was dismissive and disrespectful. The judge’s frequent, off-topic commentaries did not further any court business and unnecessarily prolonged the proceeding. These commentaries were likely deeply irritating to the participants present at the hearing and demeaned the entire proceeding. The judge’s conduct was undignified and eroded 'public confidence in the independence, integrity, and impartiality' of the court in violation of Rules 1.2 and 2.8(B)."
In his response, Kelliher said he regretted the hand gesture.
"I was wrong," he said. "I regret having done that. I regretted doing it after I did it and I will never do such a thing in court again."
As for the remarks he made toward the complainant and her husband, and other comments about their son, Kelliher denied he was disrespectful.