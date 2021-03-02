SIERRA VISTA — Almost 100 people were turned away this past weekend at a COVID-19 vaccine distribution event because the individuals were not Cochise County residents, health officials said.
Additionally, county health officials learned on Tuesday that Cochise County will be able to order 1,200 doses of the newly approved vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson. The latter is a one-shot vaccine, as opposed to the Moderna vaccine which must be administered twice.
On Saturday, 800 doses of the Moderna vaccine had been set aside for as many people who had secured appointments to receive the shot at a Point of Distribution scheduled at Buena High School in Sierra Vista, said Cochise County spokeswoman Camila Rochin. But when it was learned that 90 of those individuals were not Cochise residents, they were not given the vaccine.
County health officials said 710 vaccines were administered, and the remaining 90, which were never removed from the coolers and never opened, are still good and can be used at another vaccine POD, Rochin said.
The individuals who showed up at the Saturday vaccine event had signed up to get the shot via the state’s health department website, Rochin said.
“The county receives only a certain number of doses allocated from the state, which is based on county populations, therefore the doses received can only be administered to county residents,” Rochin said.
Craig Janiszewski, Cochise County emergency preparedness coordinator, said that when people are setting an appointment to get the vaccine on the state’s health department website, they should double-check to make sure they’re registered in their county.
“We are aware and care about our community members who are desperately trying to get an appointment for a vaccine,” he said. “It would be unfair for us to give those doses to other residents who are not part of our community.
“We informed those residents that there are state-run PODs in Phoenix and Tucson that accept appointments for all Arizona residents, no matter which county they reside in.”
County officials advised that people getting the shot should make sure they fill out their health insurance information correctly when booking their vaccine appointment. Health insurance is not required to get the vaccine, but if people who do have insurance do not fill out the information completely, it will cause a delay at the POD for both the person getting the shot and the people administering it, county officials said.
Rochin said it’s not yet clear when Cochise County will receive the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The vaccine was given Emergency Use Authorization by the Food and Drug Administration this past Saturday.
According to Johnson & Johnson’s website: “ ... the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE study demonstrated the vaccine was 85 percent effective in preventing severe disease across all regions studied, and showed protection against COVID-19 related hospitalization and death, beginning 28 days after vaccination.”
Cochise County’s next COVID-19 immunization event is March 6 at Buena High School, Rochin said.