Earlier this spring, the population of beavers along the Upper San Pedro River — estimated at 12 to 15 — grew by one. This beaver transplant was saved from being euthanized in Northern Arizona and will augment the population of San Pedro beavers, building dams that slow flows, recharging the aquifer and creating more wetlands critical in the desert.
Critter Control, a private animal removal company in Northern Arizona, was called to remove a beaver along Oak Creek because the landowners didn’t like the beaver chomping on their cottonwoods. Critter Control needed to find a new home for the beaver in short order or the animal would have to be euthanized. Beavers need year-round water for their natural habitat, and being trapped in a cage, the beaver was not eating much and quickly losing weight.
They called Watershed Management Group — a Tucson-based nonprofit focused on developing community-based solutions to ensure the prosperity of people and the environment — to help. As part of our Release the Beavers campaign, we have been supporting monitoring efforts along the San Pedro, public education initiatives and river restoration projects in the Santa Cruz and San Pedro watersheds to ensure desert beaver populations can thrive.
WMG has been advocating for beavers as part of our larger efforts to protect and restore flowing rivers in Southern Arizona. Western watersheds and desert rivers have been drying up for the last 100 years, but beavers provide a powerful, nature-based solution to reverse that trend, even in the face of a warmer and drier climate.
I quickly made a flurry of phone calls, connecting Critter Control to a private property owner along the San Pedro River who was happy to have the beaver released on her property. The site has a deep pool, year-round flow and plenty of cottonwoods. Even better, beavers currently live within a mile downstream. Her willingness to take the beaver was a huge relief after learning there were no ready-to-go opportunities to release the beaver through Arizona Game and Fish Department and that the beaver had been in captivity for a week.
Beavers in the San Pedro aren’t new. In fact, they used to be common sights in Arizona’s desert streams, but they were trapped out in the 1800s and completely exterminated along the San Pedro by 1905. Not until recently have ecologists, biologists and conservation groups realized that beavers are a keystone species to our desert rivers and play a critical role in our watershed health, including enhancing groundwater recharge.
Fortunately, there was a successful reintroduction effort 20 years ago, when 16 beavers were released into the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area from 1999 to 2002. At their peak in 2010, there were 39 dams and 100 to 160 beavers along the 40-mile stretch of the SPRNCA. Since then, the beaver population has migrated downstream, upstream into Mexico, and even walked overland into the Santa Cruz Watershed, proving the interconnectedness of our region's watersheds.
Beaver dams and ponds modify streamflow, increasing surface water coverage, supporting groundwater storage and recharge and improving water quality. Beavers have a direct impact on the availability of water in our arid regions and support the flow of our rivers—and all the plants and animals that depend on them! A thriving beaver population is certainly possible, as evidenced by the San Pedro population. More beavers mean more benefits for desert rivers.
This first community-led release went well, with lots of excitement and joy from those in attendance. We will continue to work with our community partners to ensure that all healthy beavers in AZ have a home and can be relocated to rivers that need them. An added bonus of bringing the Northern AZ beaver to the San Pedro is if the beaver breeds, it will bring more genetic diversity to the San Pedro beaver population, helping the population grow.
If you’d like to get involved, visit Watershedmg.org/Beavers for updates on the Release the Beavers campaign, including volunteer opportunities and events. We also offer a wide variety of free conservation classes and workshops, including virtual and in-person opportunities related to river restoration, water harvesting, soil stewardship and native ecology.
Lisa Shipek is the executive director and co-founder of non-profit Watershed Management Group and leads community engagement and collaborative partnerships to protect and restore Southern Arizona’s heritage of flowing rivers.