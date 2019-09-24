SIERRA VISTA — Rain, rain, here to stay. For a few more days at least.
National Weather Service Tucson confirmed Tuesday the stormy weather isn’t blowing away soon — in fact, the rain and scattered thunderstorms will continue through Thursday.
Most of southern Cochise County received over 1.5 inches. Chris Rasmussen, a meteorologist for NWS Tucson, said their gauges recorded Miller Canyon received 1.89 inches of rain, Hunter Canyon had 1.74 inches, Ash Canyon measured in at 1.53 inches and Bisbee got 1.5 inches of rain on Tuesday.
The flash flood watch from Tuesday ended in the afternoon but Rasmussen said another one will be in effect for Sierra Vista and Bisbee starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday and will last until 5 a.m. on Thursday.
“Because the soil is wet already and additional moisture won’t get soaked in,” Rasmussen said. “We’re looking at another half inch to three-quarters inch in a broad brush sense.”
Students of Tombstone Unified School District were sent home early Tuesday after officials were advised of several road closures by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.
The closures included Moson Road, the Truman/Sanders Road loop and areas west of Highway 90 in the Whetstone area. Because of conditions on Camino de Manana and Allen Street in Whetstone, students who live on those roadways were dropped off at the Whetstone Fire Station or Chevron Station.
TUSD Superintendent Robert Devere said the decision to close the schools early and cancel after school activities was for the students’ safety.
“Drivers will not cross a running wash,” Devere said. “If a bus cannot get to a scheduled bus stop, parents will be able to pick students up at nearby stops that can be safely reached. Students that do not have parents to pick them up, or feel safe at the different drop off points, will be brought back to their school for a parent pickup.”
The rain isn’t from a monsoon pattern, which is what makes this set of storms unusual for this time of year. Rasmussen said there’s currently an upper low — which is an area of more unstable air — over southwest Arizona that isn’t moving. The moisture is being pushed north from tropical systems in Sonora, Mexico which in combination with the upper low is causing the rain.
“We typically don’t see (this type of weather) until later in the fall,” Rasmussen said.
Extreme and unusual weather wasn’t limited to the Sierra Vista area as a tornado touched down and left destruction in its path in Willcox. According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, the tornado first touched the ground between the airport and Taylor Road.
According to the Arizona Range News, officials with SSVEC said a total of 11 poles were downed just after 9 p.m. Monday, which affected 2,700 members.
Power was restored to all but 30 families by 11:30 p.m. Monday night after poles were replaced and re-energized at the Willcox substation. Crews worked through the night and by 9:30 a.m. Tuesday power had been restored to all but about five or six families.
The Cochise County Sheriff’s said on its Facebook page that public safety personnel discovered three residential structures that were seriously damaged.
“The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team was activated to assist in locating anyone who remained inside and/or were trapped,” the post read.
A mobile home located on Hamilton Road, outside of Willcox, was hit by the tornado. Three children were in the home, along with their father, Anthony Bracamonte, and Antony’s father Robert Bracamonte. The children inside the home were a 12-year-old boy, a 7-year-old girl, and a one-year old baby.
“They were all in the rooms and my son heard the window shaking and he went to go hold it,” the children’s mother, Brianna Marquez, told the Range News.
“My boyfriend was in the room and he called for him and they were both holding the window, then my son tried to run and he fell. I guess it picked up the trailer, the window busted through. Everything broke, the window and the other window broke too. They all fell and they had cuts all over them. My son has a fractured hand and my boyfriend has stitches on his side.”
The injuries sustained by the individuals within the home were not life threatening, but they were transported to the Northern Cochise Community Hospital Monday night.