PEARCE — Oceanographer, researcher and climate scientist Dr. Joellen Russell will present "Climate & The Deep Blue Sea" at the Sunsites Community Center, a talk about climate change and to answer a common question, “what can I, as one person, do?”
Sunsites Community Library is sponsoring Russell’s presentation on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1 p.m.
“She has graciously accepted an invitation to come speak to our community, sharing her knowledge, insights and vision with us," said Sharon Arthur, library branch manager. "This event is for people of all ages from kindergarteners to seniors.”
Russell is the Thomas R. Brown Distinguished Chair of Integrative Science and professor at the University of Arizona in the Department of Geosciences.
She travels the world collaborating with other top scientists on a variety of projects critical to the future of our planet, currently serving as chair of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Science Advisory Board’s Climate Working Group and as an objective leader for the Scientific Committee on Antarctic Research’s Antarctic Climate 21.
She is also on the National Center for Atmospheric Research’s Community Earth System Model Advisory Board.
Before joining UA, Russell was a research scientist at Princeton University and the NOAA’s Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory.
Russell is also a member of Science Moms, an organization of nonpartisan climate scientists and mothers, working to “give our children the planet they deserve.”
She is the mother of two children, 9 and 13. It was her children and students’ compassion, kindness and hard work that convinced her that, “when it’s their turn, we’ll all be in good hands.”
Science Moms was founded to help mothers who are concerned about the condition of the planet their children will inherit but aren’t confident in their knowledge about climate change or how they can help.
As scientists, they have collectively spent decades studying the planet and what human activity is doing to it. Science has shown them climate change, global warming, is real, and the future of all children is at risk.
Their aim is to demystify climate science and motivate everyday moms to demand climate change plans and solutions that preserve the planet for kids.
“Please bring your curiosity, concerns and questions,” Arthur said.
The Sunsites Community Center is at 1216 Treasure Road, Pearce. Call the library to RSVP at 520-826-3866.
