Dr. Joellen Russell will present "Climate & The Deep Blue Sea" at the Sunsites Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 15.

PEARCE — Oceanographer, researcher and climate scientist Dr. Joellen Russell will present "Climate & The Deep Blue Sea" at the Sunsites Community Center, a talk about climate change and to answer  a common question, “what can I, as one person, do?”

Sunsites Community Library is sponsoring Russell’s presentation on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1 p.m.

