BENSON — In November 2022, Cochise County’s retail, restaurant and bar, and hotel/motel receipts were up from November 2021, after adjusting for inflation. November’s increases followed six consecutive months of year-over-year decline across the three largest categories of taxable sales countywide.

Estimated retail sales in Cochise County were up 1.8% from November 2021 (compared to a 5.5% decrease for all of Arizona). For the first 11 months of 2022, Cochise County’s retail sales were down 1.6% while statewide sales were down 1.1% (compared to January through November 2021).

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?