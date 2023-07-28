The ocelot named Lil Jefe has been confirmed to still be roaming the Huachuca Mountains.
Travel writer and nature photographer Jason Miller captured footage of the cat on his trail camera on July 4. He posted the footage on his YouTube channel “Jason Miller Outdoors” last weekend.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department confirmed that the cat caught Miller’s camera was in fact Lil Jefe, who can be identified through a distinct boothill shape on one of his spots. He is one of five male ocelots captured on camera in Arizona since 2009, said Mark Hart from AZGFD.
He first appeared on camera in the Huachucas in 2012, and since then has been captured in more than 100 photos.
Hart told the Herald/Review that based on the number of photos taken of Lil Jefe, most wildlife experts believe he is living alone in the Huachucas and has never returned to Mexico to find a mate.
The Huachucas are known to be good habitat for large cats, including ocelaots and the occasional jaguar.
“There is something special about that mountain range,” said Hart.
The Huachucas are close to Mexico and relatively remote. Hart noted there are only a handful of dirt roads leading up into the range, which allows wildlife to flourish with limited human contact. These factors have led to a healthy bear population.
It was those bears Miller originally set out to catch on his trail camera. He had set his camera up near a bear rub tree hoping to capture footage of the bear rut that takes place in the Huachucas every summer. He was stunned when he captured footage of an ocelot as well.
“I got the ocelot by accident,” said Miller. “I really don’t know how to set up for the ocelot.”
Miller began placing trail cameras around Southern Arizona about five years ago. He was and still is hoping to capture footage of the even more elusive jaguars that occasionally make their home in the mountain ranges of Southern Arizona.
While he hopes get a glimpse of a jaguar someday, Miller said he’s gotten some pretty cool stuff. His YouTube channel features videos of rarely seen animal behaviors such as javelina giving birth and mountain lions mating.
Miller was a hunter. He said this helped him learn how to track animals and place trail cameras in optimal locations to document elusive animals.
He gave up hunting two years ago, saying that shooting animals through the lens of his camera has been much more rewarding. He loves that he is able to see the same animals through his camera lens year after year.
“For all the years I’ve hunted, it’s nice to give back and show the beauty that is out there with the wildlife,” said Miller.
This is the second time he has captured footage of an ocelot.
Hart said that trail camera footage of ocelots is always exciting because it inspires more people to go out and place trail cameras. He said these cameras are always helpful for data collection and management of species.
Hart noted the AZGFD has two primary concerns with hobbyists capturing footage of rare animals on their cameras.
The first is that the image may provide the location of the animal. The department does not want people rushing out to specific locations in hopes of viewing the animal.
Second, AZGFD wants all hobbyists to report any sightings of rare animals like the ocelot. This helps the agency to better manage rare and endangered species.
The ocelot is listed as endangered by the Endangerd Species Act and is protected at the state and federal level. It once ranged throughout the brushlands of the southwestern United States. Now only a small breeding population remains in Texas, and occasional lone cats are sighted in Arizona.
The U.S. Fish and Widlife Service’s recovery plan for the ocelot was last updated in 2016. The plan estimates the downlisting criteria for its recovery could be met by 2085.
This rare sighting of an ocelot in the Huachucas really highlights the incredible biodiversity of the Sky Islands region, said Hart. Arizona is the only state that four wild cat species call home. They are the jaguar, the ocelot, the bobcat and the mountain lion.