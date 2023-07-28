Lil Jefe

Trail camera image of "Lil Jefe" captured on July 4. Lil Jefe is one of five ocelots documented in Arizona since 2009. 

 Jason Miller

The ocelot named Lil Jefe has been confirmed to still be roaming the Huachuca Mountains.

Travel writer and nature photographer Jason Miller captured footage of the cat on his trail camera on July 4. He posted the footage on his YouTube channel “Jason Miller Outdoors” last weekend.

