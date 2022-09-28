Jay Anderson

SIERRA VISTA — An 80-year-old man arrested earlier this month for molesting children used to run a youth ministry at a local church and often invited children to his residence for pool parties, a probable cause report shows.

Based on the report, Jay Anderson, who is in custody at the Cochise County Jail, molested at least three children, one of them for at least four years when the youngster was between 5 and 9 years of age.

