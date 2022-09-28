SIERRA VISTA — An 80-year-old man arrested earlier this month for molesting children used to run a youth ministry at a local church and often invited children to his residence for pool parties, a probable cause report shows.
Based on the report, Jay Anderson, who is in custody at the Cochise County Jail, molested at least three children, one of them for at least four years when the youngster was between 5 and 9 years of age.
He showed the children he abused images of child pornograpahy on iPads he had at his house in the city, the report shows.
The children in the photos were between the ages of 3 and 8 and were involved in sexual activities with adults, the report says.
Two people familiar with the children who police say were molested by Anderson told Sierra Vista Police investigators that the suspect "has access to other children though his work in the church in Sierra Vista overseeing a children's ministry, by holding pool parties with minor children at his residence and hosting foreign missionaries at his residence," the report shows.
The assaults on the three youngsters whom Anderson has been charged with molesting occurred years ago. The victims are now in their teens, the report shows. Anderson also is charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
In the probable cause report, it states Anderson admitted to the offenses.
His arrest came on Sept. 2 after two months of investigations by Sierra Vista Police. The molestations were reported in July, the report says.
Sierra Vista Police spokesman Cpl. Scott Borgstadt said detectives believe there are likely more victims other than the three who have come forward.
Anyone who has been victimized by Anderson, or knows someone who has, is encouraged to call Sierra Vista Police, 520-452-7500.
