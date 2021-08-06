COCHISE COUNTY — An 86-year-old woman was killed instantly in a head-on collision on State Route 90 Thursday afternoon after she turned into oncoming traffic, highway patrol officials said.
Florence Marquis of Huachuca City was struck by the driver of a Jeep Liberty on 90 and mile post 307, after investigators said Marquis made a left turn into the path of the other motorist.
Marquis was heading west and the driver of the Jeep was heading east when the collision occurred at 12:02 p.m., said Bart Graves, a spokesman for the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Graves said the driver of the Jeep — the vehicle had two passengers in it — tried to avoid hitting Marquis's car, to no avail.
Marquis died at the scene, Graves said. The driver of the Jeep and the two passengers were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.