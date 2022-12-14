A Cochise County Sheriff's deputy was arrested and charged with DUI after he crashed his vehicle into a parked car in Douglas, then took off, police said Wednesday.

The deputy, Abraham Peraza, was off-duty when the incident occurred on Dec. 9, said Douglas police spokesman Officer John Owen. Peraza lives in Douglas.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?