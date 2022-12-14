A Cochise County Sheriff's deputy was arrested and charged with DUI after he crashed his vehicle into a parked car in Douglas, then took off, police said Wednesday.
The deputy, Abraham Peraza, was off-duty when the incident occurred on Dec. 9, said Douglas police spokesman Officer John Owen. Peraza lives in Douglas.
Owen said the crash occurred at 10:30 p.m. at the 900 block of 4th Street in Douglas.
"Officers were able to determine that the 'run vehicle' struck a properly parked, unoccupied vehicle," Owen said in a press release. "A secondary collision occurred when another vehicle struck a rim and tire that was left behind by the run vehicle. No injuries were reported."
Owen said a description of the "run vehicle" had been given to Douglas officers who then began searching for the driver and found a car with damage consistent with the accident.
The vehicle, found at 4th Street and Carmelita Avenue, belonged to Peraza, Owen said.
"Based on observations made by the responding officers, a DUI investigation was conducted which resulted in Peraza’s arrest," Owen said. "According to Sheriff Mark Dannels, Peraza has been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation is completed. "
Peraza was not booked into the Cochise County Jail, Owen said: "He was released pending charges once the investigation is complete."
Douglas Police is handling the investigation.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas said Peraza's behavior is not what's expected by the Sheriff's Office.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone