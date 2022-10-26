James Feeser

James Feeser

SIERRA VISTA — A Tucson man was arrested for aggravated assault after hitting a police vehicle during a traffic stop being conducted as part of a saturation detail completed by the Southeastern Arizona DUI Task Force in Tombstone due to Helldorado Days on Saturday, Oct. 22.

James Feeser, a 47-year-old Tucson resident, was arrested after hitting a police vehicle while traveling northbound on State Route 80 near mile post 312. A Sierra Vista Police Department officer working the detail was conducting a traffic stop at about 12:23 a.m. when Feeser struck the marked police vehicle with lights activated. Feeser continued northbound in his vehicle without stopping. The SVPD officer was not injured during the incident.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?