SIERRA VISTA — A Tucson man was arrested for aggravated assault after hitting a police vehicle during a traffic stop being conducted as part of a saturation detail completed by the Southeastern Arizona DUI Task Force in Tombstone due to Helldorado Days on Saturday, Oct. 22.
James Feeser, a 47-year-old Tucson resident, was arrested after hitting a police vehicle while traveling northbound on State Route 80 near mile post 312. A Sierra Vista Police Department officer working the detail was conducting a traffic stop at about 12:23 a.m. when Feeser struck the marked police vehicle with lights activated. Feeser continued northbound in his vehicle without stopping. The SVPD officer was not injured during the incident.
A deputy with the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office later contacted Feeser’s vehicle on SR 80 in St. David and conducted a traffic stop. Feeser was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the Cochise County Jail for aggravated assault on a peace officer and for leaving the scene of an accident. Impairment was suspected in this incident and a blood draw was completed.
The detail, performed by the Sierra Vista Police Department and Tombstone Marshal’s Office, resulted in 10 traffic stops or contacts, one civil speed citation, nine warnings or repair orders and the aggravated assault felony arrest.
With continuous support from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the Southeastern Arizona DUI Task Force reminds drivers that the smart choice is to get a designated driver, not a DUI.
