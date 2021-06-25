SIERRA VISTA — Top brass from a handful of law enforcement agencies and court officials fielded questions at a forum by the local National Association for the Advancement of Colored People chapter that focused on everything from alternatives to incarceration to mental health issues and community policing.
At the end of the evening the group seemed to agree that mental health issues play a key role in crime and Cochise County is in dire need of more resources to address that; and that a strong relationship between law enforcement and its citizens is paramount to maintaining a peaceful community.
The gathering Thursday evening was the Law Enforcement Forum hosted by the Greater Huachuca Area Branch of the NAACP.
The event, held via Zoom, was attended by Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, Arizona Department of Public Safety Capt. Dean Chase, Sierra Vista Police Chief Adam Thrasher, Huachuca City Police Chief Jim Thies, Border Patrol Agent Michael Hyatt, Fort Huachuca Director of Public Safety Darren Crossley, Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre, retired Cochise County Superior Court Judge Jim Conlogue and defense attorney Victor Aronow.
Anthony Isom, president of the local branch, posed about 10 questions to the panel that elicited mostly agreement among the nine men.
Before he dove into the questions, however, Isom read the NAACP's tenets to the group and concluded by assuring the panelists that the NAACP "does not endorse defunding the police."
The main question of the evening, meanwhile, was the first one Isom kicked off with, and it seemed to set the tone for the rest of the responses given by the group during the two-hour session.
Isom asked, "What two top items would you like to see in the system that would make the community safer?"
Chase was the first respondent who mentioned "establishing a relationship with the community."
Thrasher agreed, adding that policing needs to stay local, rather than having federal authorities run cities. Thrasher then broached the topic of mental health.
"There needs to be some changes in how we deal with mental health issues," the chief said. "Those are the most violent (offenders) we see. We need more mental health resources in the rural areas."
Dannels, who has repeatedly said the Cochise County Jail is like a mental health facility, vehemently agreed that rural areas such as most of Cochise County are in need of more resources and outreach for people who suffer with mental health illnesses.
"About 70 percent of that population ends up in our jail," Dannels said.
Most of the panelists stated that a lot of the people their officers arrest probably don't belong in a jail, but instead in a mental health facility.
Both Conlogue and McIntyre mentioned the county's GRACE program, which stands for Giving Recovery a Chance. The program is an alternative to traditional prosecution for defendants who are afflicted by a mental health issue. It's mainly intended for "heavy users" of the criminal justice system whose mental health problems potentially affect their ability to assist in their own defense and otherwise complicate their daily lives.
Defendants who participate in the GRACE program are connected to appropriate services. Once the defendant has successfully completed the treatment plan, as determined by a medical or mental health professional, their cases can be dismissed.
McIntyre also mentioned the importance of a good education and having someone who believes in you. He said the GRACE program is an excellent start, but agreed that still more needs to be done in the mental health arena.
"We can lead all the horses to water, but someone has to fill the water tank," he said.
Aronow said he would like to see more law enforcement officers trained on how to recognize someone with a mental health situation and how that would relate to the use of force.
Another question along those lines from Isom included whether law enforcement officials would allow mental health professionals to respond with them on calls involving violence.
Thrasher said police agencies normally have special response teams and crisis teams that respond to such incidents.
"But we don't have enough of them," he said. "They can't go to every call."
Dannels said there is a need for a center or facility that could have personnel at the ready to respond to such situations.
"I'd be happy and blessed if we had a center here where we could get such responses," the sheriff said.
Another question from Isom that drew agreement was "What advice would you give a young person who feels they are being arrested unjustly?"
Both Dannels and Thrasher said compliance with the officer is key in order for the call/arrest to remain safe. The sheriff and the chief also said if the person arrested wants to file a complaint, they're encouraged to do so. The top cops said complaints are reviewed and taken seriously.
"Every officer out there now has a bodycam," Thrasher said. "So we can see what happens."
The chief also said the department does random checks of officers' bodycam videos to determine if they match what is written in their reports.
In his final question, Isom asked the panel "How can citizens help improve the safety of the community?"
Hyatt asked that the public call the agency if they see something suspicious concerning undocumented migrants or human smuggling. Dannels and Thrasher said getting feedback from the community and getting involved with local law enforcement agencies — in a good way — is very helpful to police.
Thies put it even more simply: "Be good citizens, be good to each other, help each other."