In the last week, coyotes, or drug smugglers, have been caught trying to slip just over $1 million in narcotics across the U.S. border from Mexico, officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Office of Field Operations said.
The drugs were found after motorists were pulled over for inspection at four ports of entry in the Tucson sector, two of the ports in Cochise County, the U.S. Office of Field Operations said.
Last Tuesday, a 37-year-old Naco, Arizona, man's Volvo was inspected as he attempted to come back into the U.S. via the Port of Naco. Officers discovered 70 packages of marijuana weighing about 77 pounds. The haul was worth just over $23,000, Office of Field Operations officials said.
The following day at the Douglas Port of Entry, a 35-year-old Douglas woman was arrested after she was entering the U.S. and a U.S. Customs and Border Protection K-9 sniffed out drugs in the back seat of her Chevy truck. Officers found 50 packages containing 49 pounds of marijuana, the Office of Field Operations said. The value is about $15,000.
That same morning, a man was nabbed attempting to enter the Dennis DeConcini Crossing in Nogales. His Chevrolet was searched and officers found 60 packages of methamphetamine weighing 62 pounds and worth $56,000.
The largest cache of drugs was uncovered last Wednesday night at the same port of entry in Nogales, the Office of Field Operations said. That's when another Customs and Border Protection K-9 detected 50 packages hidden in the spare tire of a Chevy truck being driven by a 45-year-old Nogales, Arizona, man attempting to cross into the U.S. The packages included a combination of heroin and fentanyl. The heroin weighed just under 81 pounds, with a street value of $922,500. The fentanyl, meanwhile, weighed just under three pounds with a value of just over $27,000.
Officers seized the drugs and vehicles, and the suspects were taken to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.