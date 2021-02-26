AGUA PRIETA, Mexico — Humanitarian aid workers are discouraging Mexicans from flocking to Agua Prieta and other towns bordering Arizona, telling them this stretch of the southwest border is still closed to migrants.
While the Biden administration let hundreds of Mexican asylum seekers into the U.S. earlier this month through Tijuana, Juarez and Matamoros, that's not the case along the border in Arizona, said Beto Ramos, coordinator of the two main centers in Agua Prieta that process and house migrants who are seeking asylum.
"There is misunderstanding and there is misinformation," Ramos said earlier this week at the Centro de Recursos Para el Migrante (Resource Center for the Migrant), the location where people seeking asylum are helped with everything from paperwork to obtaining clothing or supplies. "The only people they will accept are those who applied for asylum under the Migrant Protection Protocol policy in 2019.
"But that is not happening here and we are telling people, 'Do not come to Agua Prieta.' "
He said there currently are six Mexican families waiting at the Centro de Atencion al Migrante en Exodus (Center for the Care of Migrants in Exodus) who want to seek asylum in the U.S., but who are not enrolled in MPP.
A member of one of those families is 28-year-old Yajayra Rosique Chable and her 5-year-old son, Aslan.
Chable and her child — from Tabasco state — have been living at that center, in the heart of Agua Prieta, for a year.
"We heard that they were opening the border on Feb. 19, but it's not here and it's not for us," Chable said."It's for people enrolled under the MPP.
"We've been waiting for a year. It's been a long time. I'm hoping that President Biden will give us a change. It seems that he is making a lot of changes."
People like Chable and the five other families at the migrant center in Agua Prieta will not be allowed to seek asylum until those who are in the MPP program are processed, said Mark Adams, a coordinator at Frontera de Cristo in Douglas, a Presbyterian binational ministry that helps migrants.
Published reports show that the first of an estimated 25,000 asylum seekers in Mexico with active cases under MPP were allowed into the U.S. on Feb. 19, but only in Tijuana to enter into California and Juarez and Matamoros to get into Texas. According to reports, about 70,000 asylum seekers were enrolled in MPP since it was introduced in January 2019 under the Trump administration.
On Biden’s first day in office, the homeland security department suspended the policy for new arrivals. Since then, some asylum seekers picked up at the border have been released in the US with notices to appear in court.
According to an article in The Guardian, the DHS said the move “should not be interpreted as an opening for people to migrate irregularly to the United States.” Administration officials have said repeatedly that the vast majority of people who cross the border illegally are quickly expelled under a public health order in place since the pandemic struck in March, but releases of some asylum-seeking families in Texas and California has worked against that messaging.
The public health order mentioned in the Guardian article is Title 42. According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's website, "on March 21, 2020 by the Trump administration, in accordance with Title 42 of the United States Code Section 265, determined that by reason of existence of COVID-19 in Mexico and Canada, there is a serious danger of the further introduction of COVID-19 into the United States; that prohibition on the introduction of persons or property, in whole or in part, from Mexico and Canada is required in the interest of public health. Under this order, CBP is prohibiting the entry of certain persons who potentially pose a health risk, either by virtue of being subject to previously announced travel restrictions or because they unlawfully entered the country to bypass health screening measures. To help prevent the introduction of COVID-19 into border facilities and into the United States, persons subject to the order will not be held in congregate areas for processing and instead will immediately be expelled to their country of last transit."
Lately, many people have been crossing illegally from Mexico into Arizona, Ramos said, a large number through Sasabe and Nogales. He said he would not be surprised if coyotes — those who smuggle people into the U.S. illegally— are telling people in Mexico that the Biden administration has opened the border.
Regardless of what people are being told in Mexico, the lifting of Title 42, said Ramos and Adams, could spark an influx of migrants into Arizona.
And that could be a mix of both asylum seekers and individuals who are trying to enter illegally, said Douglas Mayor Donald Huish.
The mayor says he is concerned. He has met with the Mexican consul in Douglas, as well as with Adams and Border Patrol officials.
Huish said Border Patrol officials have asked whether the city will take the migrants in once Title 42 is lifted. The Border Patrol's processing center is on Highway 80, three miles from the city. That's where migrants entering the U.S. would be taken first to determine if they have a criminal background in Mexico or the U.S.
"Once they release them, they can't just let these people out on the highway," Huish said. "The Border Patrol has asked us if we can put them in town.
"We are trying to secure volunteers in the community who will help (if Title 42 is lifted and migrants are released into our city). We want to do this as humanely as we can."
Adams said he and others at Centro de Cristo are getting ready for the release of migrants into Douglas, although it is not known when that will be.
Back in Agua Prieta, Ramos said both migrant centers have been receiving calls from people in the country asking if the border is open and if they can travel.
"There is bad information out there that is prompting people to head north and it's going to cause a saturation in the border towns in the northern part of Mexico," Ramos said.
The situation is frustrating for Huish, who said the federal government created these laws yet they will do nothing to help cities like Douglas deal with an influx of migrants.
"We are all concerned," Huish said. "It seems like a policy without a plan. It's sad, because we are talking about people. We've got to have a better policy."