Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Birds fascinate people and no species is more intriguing than the hummingbird. The tiny, speedy, colorful creatures are cornerstones of Cochise County’s natural environment, and Sierra Vista has been dubbed the “hummingbird capital of America.”

Hummingbirds move at incredible speeds, flying at more than 35 mph and beating their wings up to 80 times per second. The interaction between humans and hummingbirds is often fleeting, but people can have a personal, slower-paced connection with them at the weekly hummingbird banding events at the San Pedro House.

Tags