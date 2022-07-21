Birds fascinate people and no species is more intriguing than the hummingbird. The tiny, speedy, colorful creatures are cornerstones of Cochise County’s natural environment, and Sierra Vista has been dubbed the “hummingbird capital of America.”
Hummingbirds move at incredible speeds, flying at more than 35 mph and beating their wings up to 80 times per second. The interaction between humans and hummingbirds is often fleeting, but people can have a personal, slower-paced connection with them at the weekly hummingbird banding events at the San Pedro House.
Naturalists Sheri Williamson and husband Tom Wood, along with a dedicated team of volunteers, hold banding events as they capture, inspect, band and then release birds. Spectators can, and often do, sign up to handle the birds themselves and are part of the capture and release of the hummingbirds.
The banding process begins with the hummingbird being captured in a small mesh bag. Sheri Williamson then examines the bird and bands its tiny legs. Once that is done and people get a chance to marvel at the bird’s size and color, it is released. The close contact with the hummingbird can be a very special moment, Williamson said.
“We do like to think that folks are affected by the little miracle that is a hummingbird,” she said. “That vibrant, little tuft of life in their hand can create a really strong emotional connection.”
They have banned more than 12,000 hummingbirds over the years and Williamson recalls how she felt the first time she had one in her hand.
“The first time I held one in my hand my heart was beating so fast,” she said. “I was just terrified, but handling that little creature that has so much life, so much intelligence, so much adaptability is truly a humbling experience.”
With so many advances in technology the monitoring of birds has changed over the years, but the practice of banding still has its place, in Wood’s opinion.
“Banding is becoming less important now as we get more technology,” he said. “We can learn things with technology about migration that banding would barely tell us. But banding tells us a lot about specific sites and about changes in habitat so there’s still a need for it. It’s kind of old school technology — it’s been around for more than 100 years, but there’s still some benefit to it.”
Williamson says banding is dated, but is irreplaceable.
“Banding is old school technology,” she said. “But being able to get a glimpse, however briefly into the life of an individual bird, especially if you recapture it over and over, is just invaluable. There is just no way you can get information other than by marking the birds as individuals.
“How long they live, how they deal with the challenges life throws at them — how they deal with drought, wind storms and other challenges. Banding is important and gives insite.”
In addition to banding, the purpose of the event is to build people’s knowledge and appreciation of all areas of nature — especially as it relates to southeastern Arizona.
“If you tell people the river’s (San Pedro River) important to the hummingbirds, then you’ve got their attention,” Wood said. “Our ulterior motive here was to encourage conservation of the river by making it personal to people, and making them realize that these hummingbirds that they love in their back yards come up this river from Mexico. Without this river the birds might not be here — we wanted to make that connection.”
And there is no time like the present for people to embrace conservation as bird populations are in decline. Studies have shown there are billions fewer birds than there were just 30 years ago.
“Even in our back yard in Bisbee we have been seeing fewer hummingbirds, and fewer birds overall than we used to have,” Williamson said. “The number of birds has really declined just in the last decade. Birds are in trouble — they are the coal-miners canaries,” Williamson said.
Williamson will be the keynote speaker at the Southwest Wings Nature and Birding Festival Aug. 3-6 at Cochise College in Sierra Vista.