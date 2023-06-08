ST. DAVID — A driver involved in a four-vehicle collision that shut down State Route 80 at Curtiss Flats Road for more than 2½ hours is dead and three others were injured after the Arizona Department of Public Safety said it was caused when a motorist fell asleep while driving.
It marks the second traffic fatality in a week in which motorists have been killed in Cochise County.
On June 1, two people died in a collision on SR 92 and Glenn Road in Sierra Vista. Silas Gotschall of Sierra Vista died on impact when his car was struck by another vehicle as he was making a left turn. The driver of the other vehicle later died from injuries in a Tucson hospital.
At approximately 4:05 p.m. on June 7, a passenger vehicle traveling westbound on SR 80 drifted into the oncoming eastbound lane at milepost 305 in Saint David after the driver fell asleep, said Bart Graves, DPS media relations specialist.
The vehicle then collided with three vehicles traveling eastbound, killing Walter Koricanek, 60, of Goliad, Texas, who was driving the third vehicle when the collision occurred, said Graves. Koricanek was pronounced dead at the scene.
Graves said the occupants of the other vehicles, including the at-fault vehicle, were transported to different hospitals with injuries. No impairment was detected from any of the motorists.
Following the highway closure, Cochise County Sheriff's Office deputies helped direct traffic with alternate routes to SR 90 until SR 80 reopened after 6 p.m.
