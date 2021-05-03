WHETSTONE — A two-vehicle injury collision at the intersection of state routes 90 and 82 in Whetstone at 3:30 p.m. Monday closed northbound traffic on S.R. 90 for about an hour, according to the Department of Public Safety.
Witnesses on scene said a Chevrolet Tahoe heading north on S.R. 90 failed to yield to a south-bound Dodge Challenger as it turned left (east) onto S.R. 82, causing a collision with substantial damage to the Challenger.
The driver of the Challenger suffered serious injuries and was transported to Canyon Vista Medical Center by Whetstone Fire District, said Sam Foster, chief officer for Whetstone Fire.
“We advised the driver of the Tahoe to be seen at the hospital, but she declined treatment,” Foster added.
The Tahoe’s driver was handcuffed by DPS troopers and arrested on scene. Detoured vehicles drove through a Whetstone neighborhood west of the crash scene.
Along with Whetstone Fire and DPS, Huachuca City Police Department, Fry Fire and Border Patrol responded to the accident.