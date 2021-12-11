No matter where you sit on the political spectrum, we might all be able to agree that the open border is a problem, and right now it looks like there’s no solution in sight.
Unless, that is, you are Glenn Spencer of Palominas. He says he has invented a solution to protect the border and keep people from sneaking in. His says his method is effective, cheap and won’t harm the environment. In addition, it has metrics, a way to be accountable and a way to see if the technology actually works, something that’s lacking in other systems, according to Spencer.
“There is no accountability,” Spencer said. “That way (the experts) can play whatever games they want back there (in Washington D.C.).”
The problem is that Spencer simply cannot get the federal government to pay attention, so after 18 years of working on his invention and at the age of 84, Spencer has just about given up the battle. He has turned the patent for the technology over to a couple of associates, who will now take up the gauntlet. Still, it burns him up that we as a nation are not employing his system of unattended ground sensors.
“We don’t have any ground sensors in the United States of America,” Spencer said. “We don’t have any ground sensors in Texas. That’s why they’re getting overrun. They have no detection capability.”
Spencer’s invention, Seidarm, has to do with seismic technology, using unattended ground sensors to detect when people are approaching the border. He says it can differentiate between humans and animals from 500 feet away. Our current technology can detect only as far as 30 to 40 feet, according to Spencer. When Seidarm does detect a human, it quickly launches a drone with a camera that within just a couple of minutes could tell Customs and Border Patrol agents where to look for people crossing illegally and if they are carrying anything. It can detect low-flying aircraft, ultralights and drones, for example, that may be carrying contraband. Best of all, it is difficult to disable since most of the pieces work independently of each other.
The invention has the endorsement of the engineers of Northrop Grumman Corp., an aerospace and defense technology company, which, according to Spencer, has tested it and can testify that it can deliver.
“Look at Northrop Grumman, a top engineering company in the world, and (they) are convinced that it is a solution,” Spencer said with emotion. “Northrop entirely endorsed it. Unequivocal. It could do the job.”
Besides the unfinished border wall, CBP relies on what it calls integrated fixed towers, which have radar-controlled cameras at the top. Spencer questions the effectiveness of the detection system as the terrain is not smooth and there are plenty of natural obstructions, such as trees and gullies. Below the ground is a fiber optic system, which if cut will wreck the entire operation, according to Spencer.
“It can be vandalized,” he said. “It’s in an 18-inch trench. You can dig right down and cut it.”
Spencer’s invention works like this: Every so many feet, a seismic sensor, or unattended ground sensor, is buried deep underground. That sensor is connected to a line that goes to a cable that runs into a seismograph. The cables are encased in PVC pipe.
“You can cut that line but all the individual ones work,” Spencer said.
The seismographs are 1 mile apart and work independently of each other, as do the sensors, so even if one sensor, line or seismograph is disabled, the entire system will not break down.
“Seidarm can be buried in pipe and cannot be vandalized,” he said.
You might ask why we are not using this system. Spencer presented Seidarm at a U.S. Air Force technology conference in 2018. He got the attention of the Department of Homeland Security and an appointment with a team from the Science and Technology Directorate at DHS, who were going to see a two-day demonstration of his system.
However, days before the event, the demonstration was canceled, replaced with a one-hour video chat. Following that, Spencer received a rejection letter.
“Seidarm was hands down the winner of the competition, and they wouldn’t even allow us the time to test it because they knew the result so they canceled that test,” he said.
After nearly two decades of working on the project, Spencer was disappointed and angry to say the least.
Eventually, a contract was given to Elbit Systems, an international defense and electronics company that specializes in fiber optic construction and application, to produce the border technology now employed, and despite intense protest and environmental concerns, construction on the wall began. Although Spencer was a supporter of former President Donald Trump, he was against the wall — it can be seen from his front porch — for environmental reasons. For another, he knows his system will work.
The fact is the government went another direction.
“I was shut down,” Spencer said. “It could have been Trump because he didn’t want this kind of technology out there reporting on the actual progress of his wall, because it would show where it works and where it doesn’t work and where it was needed and where it wasn’t needed ... I think it could have been Trump, that he actually came out and targeted me and my technology because it worked.”
Since Spencer’s interest in the patent has been transferred, he is moving on with his life, although parts and pieces of it can be seen throughout his house. If dogs are good judges of characters, then Spencer must be a great guy, as his black Lab, Lucas Skywalker, is always within reach.
“We’re married,” Spencer said. “We are bonded. He doesn’t let me out of his sight. He’s the most interesting dog I’ve ever had.”
Spencer’s neighbor, Patty Larson, has been his unofficial administrative assistant. She has worked beside Spencer for just about the entire Seidarm project, and has also worked with him in the field.
“I have a very high opinion of the project that Glenn has put together,” Larson said. “It’s better than anything out there, and it can’t be dug up and cut like some of the lines they’re using. It will detect a human from an animal walking this way, which is what we need. We don’t need that wall.”
Larson, who has seen Seidarm tested successfully, also is annoyed with the outcome.
“I get angry because this is such a wonderful technology for our United States to be able to see who’s going through, to be able to get out to them if they need it so that they’re not dying out in the middle of the desert when it’s hot in the summer,” Larson said. “It’s just like when somebody tells you, ‘Oh, I’m going to turn down that Rolls Royce, and I’m going to buy a (cheap import).”