BISBEE — The assault on mail-in elections continued during the July 25 meeting of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors as familiar voices repeated the same objections to any mail-in elections and the use of tabulation machines.
At issue was the acceptance of the supervisors of two intergovernmental agreements to provide the election supplies, drop boxes and oversight for mail-in only elections in November — one for the San Pedro Valley Hospital District and the other for the Willcox Unified School District.
Supervisor Tom Crosby requested the two items be pulled from the consent agenda for discussion because a few people keep asking to bring back in-person voting, hand counts of ballots and end the use tabulation machines.
Crosby and the speakers repeated their concerns with “election integrity” as they do not trust the handling and verification of voters’ signatures on the mail-in ballot envelope nor the machines to count them. They insist there were problems with the 2020 and 2022 elections, though there has been no evidence provided to prove any of the claims made by losing Republican candidates the elections were stolen.
Both mail-in elections were decided by the boards of directors of the two special districts, said Supervisor Peggy Judd, who represents Benson and Willcox. The county has held previous mail-in only elections for many of the special districts for years.
“They chose what election they wanted. It’s their prerogative to choose what type of election they want,” she said. “They asked for our assistance. This is simply a special district holding an election within their districts.
“If you have a problem with mail-in elections, you need to go to their boards and say they should not use all mail-in ballot elections.”
Crosby and his supporters said the county was under no obligation to help them with elections. Just deny the requests they said. County voters have not approved mail-in elections, so the county should not hold them.
When asked for her opinion, Chief Civil Deputy Attorney Christine Roberts could not provide the Arizona law stating the county was obligated to provide the election assistance.
When it was suggested to table the two requests, Judd called a five-minute recess so she could talk to a school board member to see if a delay would interfere with the timeline.
“They support this election,” stated Judd. “They said, ‘We have no chance of winning in an in-person election.’ ”
In the 2022 election, Willcox Unified School District went to the voters to ask for $27 million to finance capital improvements to provide improvements for safety and security, urgent facility maintenance issues, high school athletic facilities and more. The bond question failed by 50 votes.
Had it been approved, property owners would be charged around $163 a year on a home valued at $100,000 to cover the bond for all the necessary work.
A few speakers accused the school board of trying to get the measure passed with the mail–in election because the bond measure failed in November.
“They’re happy with what they are doing,” noted Judd.
Judd and Supervisor Ann English approved the intergovernmental agreements, but Crosby opposed them.
Legislators push to end use of machines
Two Republican state senators, Sonny Borrelli, LD5, which includes Mohave County, and Wendy Rogers, who represents LD7, have pressured the state legislators to hold hand counts and stop the use of electronic equipment.
Borrelli sent letters to the state’s boards of supervisors stating “no electronic voting systems may be used as the primary method for conducting, counting tabulating or verifying federal elections” based on a resolution, SCR 1037, that passed in the senate.
However, a resolution is not a law, as was pointed out by Secretary of State Adrian Fontes in a letter to the board.
Borrelli introduced and the Senate passed SB1074, which would have required all voting equipment be made in the U.S. and must meet the standards of the Department of Defense regarding cybersecurity. It would also place all the source codes for the electronics with the state’s auditor general’s office.
Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed the bill as Arizona has no problems with its certified and successfully tested election equipment.
To make the state’s position clear, Attorney General Kris Mayes sent a letter to all the counties which stated: “A group of legislators has apparently traveled the state advising county boards of supervisors that Senate Concurrent Resolution 1037 provides a basis for counties to count all ballots manually instead of by automatic tabulating equipment — that is flat wrong. SCR 1037 is merely a resolution, not a bill, and it has no force of law. Any suggestion that this resolution is legally binding because of the Legislature’s ‘plenary authority’ is also wrong. In most instances, counting ballots manually instead of using tabulating equipment is impracticable, would significantly increase costs, and harm the timeliness and accuracy of results.
“Outside of a scenario in which counting ballots with tabulating equipment is impracticable, the Legislature has not provided counties with authority to count ballots by hand instead of via tabulating equipment, and counties may not independently choose to do so.”
Mohave County tests hand counting The Mohave County Board of Supervisors held a test run of 850 ballots from the 2022 election. There were seven part-time and four full-time members of the election staff on the project and the results were as expected.
According to the study, the workers made 46 errors on races and it took substantial time to correct the errors.
Mohave would have to hire a few hundred additional staff members for counting purposes and when all the costs were added up, they would pay $1,108,486 to produce results and another $19,000 if a recount was required.
It is not just cost that has made the Mohave supervisors reluctant to hold a hand count. The study stated, “Staff does not foresee that a substantial and equal number of people from both major political parties will volunteer to count the ballots. It is unlikely to find the large number of people who have the time and dedication to voluntarily commit to the substantial time to complete the process.”
It takes Mohave County election staff a year to recruit and train the people to work at the voting polls for just one day, which the study says is difficult.
Secretary of State Adrian Fontes provided his reasons for recommending the rejection of the idea in a June 5 letter. He pointed out, “The voting systems that a state adopts and uses under the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) allows votes to be cast and counted by those systems.
“I urge any county official to consider the negative consequences to election systems, voters and taxpayers that would result from the introduction of election procedures which are untested and have no legal basis.”
He also told them the state has a “history of secure tabulation due to state law and the Elections Procedure Manual” to ensure the systems are “secure and accurate.
“Hand counting ballots is incredibly prone to human error which results in a time-intensive process to arrive at correct, final results,” he noted. “The state law does not allow county boards to unilaterally substitute a hand count for certified and tested electronic tabulation equipment.”
He also noted the hand count could result in the county failing to meet the state deadline for submitting the results.
In the end, the Mohave supervisors rejected the idea of hand counting ballots, though not unanimously.
Mohave is not alone in its quest to limit the use of electronic equipment.
Pinal County is also performing a test hand count of ballots as requested by the Board of Supervisors.
And, there is Cochise County, which tried to hand count ballots after the 2022 election had begun. The case was heard by the Arizona Appellate Court, which has not yet released a ruling.
Then there was the 2020 presidential election recount of 2.1 million ballots in Maricopa County performed by Cyber Ninjas, which took over three months and resulted in error after error at a cost of almost $9 million, way more than the $150,000 originally provided by the state for the count. State taxpayers paid $4 million as a result of the audit. Trump allies covered the rest. The effort to overturn the 2020 election results failed and presidential candidate Joe Biden actually gained a few more votes.