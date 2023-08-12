BISBEE — The assault on mail-in elections continued during the July 25 meeting of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors as familiar voices repeated the same objections to any mail-in elections and the use of tabulation machines.

At issue was the acceptance of the supervisors of two intergovernmental agreements to provide the election supplies, drop boxes and oversight for mail-in only elections in November — one for the San Pedro Valley Hospital District and the other for the Willcox Unified School District.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?