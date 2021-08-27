We were happy to see U.S. Sen. Kirsten Sinema in Sierra Vista last week, hosting area mayors and Cochise County Board of Supervisors chair Ann English.
Typically, little gets accomplished at these get-togethers and the focus is on establishing relationships with staff members, discussing what’s been happening on Capitol Hill and where local communities can expect a helping financial hand from the federal government.
What made this meeting exceptional was Sen. Sinema. Her leading role in driving the Senate’s approval of the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure legislation provided local leaders with an “insider’s” view on what they can expect for their respective community.
It was a bit like Oprah Winfrey’s famous “ … you get a car, and you get a car, and you get a car” television show. During her Sept. 13, 2004, broadcast, stunned guests were awarded vehicles free of charge, including the tax and registration fee.
Douglas, for example, will get its long-awaited ports of entry. Not just one, but two. One facility will handle only commercial traffic, taking huge trucks away from the current route through the middle of the city. The existing port will be modernized and expanded to handle vehicle traffic and more pedestrians.
Sierra Vista’s airport will receive $800,000 during the next five years. The city and Economic Development Director Tony Boone are looking forward to the funding to improve the facility and market it as an ideal location for any company interested in establishing a location to fix or store airplanes or utilize the airport for any other industry-related activity.
Willcox could use some help with roads and other public infrastructure and needs federal funding to address a water quality issue in the community.
Notably missing from the conversation was Benson Mayor Joe Konrad. We’re sure Benson could use a piece of the $1.2 trillion pie. The city has been “on hold” hoping that the Villages at Vigneto development would get underway and convert the community from its sleepy, small-town reality to the next Maricopa or Queen’s Creek or other dynamic destination. Benson has lost significant population — 4.9% — since 2010, according to the recent U.S. Census. The city has worked hard to add murals, add downtown retailers and keep up its premiere reputation for its public schools. What’s needed is a successful residential development that will add more people, increase the tax base and build momentum to continue a cycle of economic expansion.
One infrastructure improvement that has the potential to help Benson, and all of Cochise County, is improved internet. Connecting rural communities to the “digital commerce highway” with reliable and significantly faster internet service would dramatically improve economic development opportunities by facilitating job growth, improving education, expanding telemedicine and eliminating existing obstacles that limit what can be accomplished in remote Cochise County.
If we learned anything during the pandemic it was the value of connecting to the internet. In today’s world, a high-speed connection to the World Wide Web is an assurance of more opportunity.
Cochise County and other remote areas around the state cannot afford to ignore that opportunity.