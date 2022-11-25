Service dogs can be an essential component to help alleviate the symptoms of post traumatic stress disorder. Military veterans, law enforcement, fire fighters and EMS workers have high rates of PTSD.
Therapeutic companion dogs, when trained properly, can change a person’s life.
Hero P.A.W.S. — Providing Assistance, Work and Service to our Heroes — is a local nonprofit dedicated to pairing and training service or therapeutic companion dogs with eligible first responders living with PTSD. P.A.W.S., located at the Warrior Healing Center, 1838 Paseo San Luis in Sierra Vista, is a relatively new organization and recently held a graduation ceremony for its first two graduates after completing a rigorous four-month training period for the dogs and their handlers.
Founder and lead trainer Leslie Bryant said the first class of graduates is a reason for celebration.
“It’s exciting because neither one of these girls were getting out of the house at all before they went through the program,” Bryant said. “It makes me feel very happy to see them get out and do some things again and enjoy life.”
Life was very difficult for P.A.W.S. graduate and PTSD sufferer Jennifer Stanley, who said she could not even make it out to shop by herself before she was paired with her dog.
“I would never even leave the house,” she said. “If I had to go to Walmart I would wait three or four weeks before I went. But now when I have her with me I feel more secure — she takes care of me.”
Graduate Laura Lengel needed a companion dog because of mobility issues, and feels like she has her life back where it needs to be because of her dog.
“Back then I had a walker and a cane and I’m more mobile now,” Lengel said. “I’ve built up my confidence where I can go out in public — I feel safe with him. It’s awesome, I feel like I’m a totally different person now.”
P.A.W.S. gets dogs from area shelters, so it also plays a role in dog rescue. Every dog is not cut out to be a service dog and Bryant visits shelters looking for certain characteristics.
“We look for a dog that is more interested in being around humans than they are interested in playing with other dogs,” Bryant said. “A dog that might be in the corner alone then comes up to me is a telltale sign that the dog wanted to focus on a human rather than playing with other dogs.”
Lengal said she knew right away that her dog would be the one for her.
“I’ve always been around dogs, and there is a silent communication between you and the dog,” she said. “You just connect if you’re a dog person — it’s a connection when you look at each other.”
It is important to note that a service animal is not exactly the same as a family pet. The service dog sometimes just wants to do things that dogs love to do like play and sniff around, but the distinction between work and playtime should be firm.
“They can be a pet to the handler, but not to the whole family — they can’t be a family pet. When the vest is on it’s no nonsense,” Bryant said.
“She knows when she has the vest on it’s time to work — she knows the difference. Then when it’s off she can play,” added Stanley.
P.A.W.S. wants people to learn how to handle themselves when they see someone with a service dog. Many people want to pet the animal and interact with it, but that’s not always the best thing to do.
“Our biggest challenge is that everyone wants to pet your service dog, but a service dog is specifically there for their handler,” Bryant said. “They are not in the public to make everybody else feel good. The less you disturb them, and the less you ask to pet them the better.”
Now that there are two successful pairings and graduates of the program Bryant is looking to build on that success, and P.A.W.S. already has four other teams actively training.
“The plan is to keep moving forward and hopefully the funding from the community will come in and we’ll be able to move forward and help a lot more people,” Bryant said.